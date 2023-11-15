Nebraska Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Huskers vs Stony Brook

Time: 7:00 pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: None

Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Nebraska has looked fairly decent in the opening 3 games so far this season, albeit with a few turnover and scoring drought blips. Coming off a game in which they held Rider to a 9:27 scoring drought during the second half was a thing of beauty, even if Nebraska didn’t exactly blow the doors off of them in the process.

Balanced scoring and good ball movement have been the most crucial aspects of the offense so far, and I would like to see that continue. Getting Keisei involved in the offense will be critical, but it will be good to know it’s not the end all be all. Boogie Coleman and Jamarques Lawrence have run the offense well, particularly knowing when to push the ball in transition.

Stony Brook comes into the matchup with a 1-2 record. The last game was an 85-63 loss to Duquesne on Monday night. Led by guard play, the Seawolves will provide some problems with their backcourt. Their four leading scorers are all guards, three of which are grad transfers. Stony Brook comes into the contest as an experienced group, but not one that has played together all that much.

This is the second game for Nebraska in the Cornhusker Classic, as they defeated Rider 64-50 on Monday night. They will finish the Cornhusker Classic when they take on Duquesne next Wednesday.