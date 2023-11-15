Nebraska Men’s Basketball Preview: Stony Brook

Date: Wednesday November 15th, 2023

Time: 7:00pm CST

Location: Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE

Streaming: B1G+

Current Record: 1-2

Head Coach: Geno Ford

Mascot: Seawolves

Preview:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 3-0 for the first time under Fred Hoiberg, and I have to say, it’s been a nice mix of balanced scoring and solid defense. That being said, every game is a test, so let’s take a look at the Seawolves from Stony Brook, New York.

The Seawolves come into Wednesday night’s game with a 1-2 record, despite averaging 76 points per game. They shoot the basketball pretty well, averaging 40.8% from the floor and 38.4% from the three-point line. The one area they struggle from is the free-throw line, as they are only shooting a meager 64%.

Stony Brook is coming off an 85-63 loss to Duquesne on Monday night. The Seawolves have plenty of balanced scoring, with 4 guys averaging doubles figures on the young season so far. Aaron Clarke, Tyler Stephenson-Moore, Toby Onyekonwu and Dean Noll lead the way, and all four of these guys are guards, so expect Nebraska to have to deal with some good shooting on the perimeter.

There is also plenty of experience, as all of their leading scorers but Onyekonwu are graduate transfers. Clarke comes via Sacred Heart, Stephenson-Moore comes via Long Island Lutheran, and Noll comes via Cornell.

Nebraska should have plenty of height against the Seawolves, as many of their star players are 6’3 or shorter, so look for Nebraska to be crashing the glass hard again. Nebraska has outrebounded their opponents by an average of 12 per game, and I don’t see this being much different.

Keisei Tominaga has officially returned to the lineup, with Juwan Gary expected back here in the near future, so things are getting better for Big Red. Take care of business at home, then move on to the next one. Every night is survive and advance, or you know, preferably dominate and leave no doubt. Bring on Stony Brook.