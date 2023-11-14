Nebraska WBB 79 Alcorn State 32 Recap

Pregame news: Anni Stewart will not play tonight due to a lower leg injury suffered in Monday’s practice. The Huskers have only nine players available - Maggie Mendelson won’t join the team until volleyball season is over. Maddie Krull is still out as well.

First Quarter

Alcorn State scored first, but after a blocked shot by Natalie Potts, Alexis Markowski layed it in to get the Huskers on the board. Markowski forced a travel and Jaz Shelley put one in from long distance (5-2 Neb). Darian White got in on the fun and Markowski drew a foul.

ALERT ALERT ALERT. Jaz Shelley went down three minutes into the game and is in a great deal of pain. Callin Hake is in the game.

Kendall Moriarity got an early basket. That is good to see as she didn’t get any points at Wyoming and can be somewhat hesitant on offense. Markowski is drawing fouls but not connecting on the free throws. At the midpoint, Nebraska leads 13-6.

Kendall Moriarty took a hard fall and is also in pain. She doesn’t look like it is a serious injury but a banged up team keeps getting blacker and bluer. Moriarty made her free throws followed by a steal and layup by Hake (17-6 Neb). Freshman Jess Petrie got in on the scoring to add to the Husker lead. After a basket by White, the Husker lead was 15 (21-6 Neb). Freshman Logan Nissley is in the game, drew a foul and sunk her free throws. The only Huskers that have not scored yet are Kendall Coley and (surprisingly) Natalie Potts.

Callin Hake drew a charge which excited the bench. However, I’m a little nervous about any player putting their body on the line right now.

Nebraska 29 Alcorn State 8

Second Quarter

Alcorn State committed four fouls in the early going, the Huskers will be in the bonus most of the frame. Free throws and a Nissley three extended the Husker lead (35-8 Neb). Thsi stingy Husker defense continues to stifle opponents. Markowski is already in double digits for scoring. She’s well on her way to the usual double-double with seven rebounds.

Potts is on the board! (39-8 Neb).

Nissely took a charge. Again, a nice play but makes me nervous with so many players injured.

Out of the media timeout, Alcorn drained two free throws - their first points of the quarter. Kendall Moriarty scored her fifth and sixth points - which is a really good night on offense for her (41-10 Neb). Potts and Hake added five more points in quick succession.

Public service announcement: Darian White is fast. She gets the ball up the court in a hurry.

After a five point spurt by Alcorn, Markowski free throws ended the half. The Huskers did not make a field goal in the final three minutes.

Nebraska 49 Alcorn State 15

Third Quarter

The quarter started with a back and forth battle with a whole lotta offensive rebounds from the Huskers (55-20 Neb). Callin Hake is the next Husker into double digit scoring. She is on double-double watch as well with six rebounds.

With Kendall Coley sinking two free throws, every Husker has now gotten into the scoring column.

Lots more basketball happened and the Huskers opened up a 40+ point lead before Alcorn trimmed it to end the quarter.

Nebraska 67 Alcorn State 27

Fourth Quarter

Alcorn State scored first, but Kendall Coley sunk a three to answer (70-29 Neb). Darian White has handled most of the point guard duties with Shelley out. Callin Hake has taken control when White gets a breather.

The Husker defense forced a shot clock violation on Alcorn. Markowski takes a seat with nine rebounds (74-29 Neb). The Huskers have shot 30 free throws so far - and made 24 of them.

An Alcorn player (Brown) fouled out. Logan Nissley reached double digit scoring (76-32 Neb). Natalie Potts grabbed her 10th rebound, but also picked up her fourth foul.

Callin Hake is down in a lot of pain. It looks like a calf cramp, but all of Husker Nation is holding their breath after seeing Shelley go down. She walked off on her own (whew). The trainers handed her a big water bottle.

Nebraska 79 Alcorn State 32

Stats So Nice

Three Huskers scored double digits, led by Markowski with 20. Hake added 14 and Nissley 10. Darian White has scored in double digits for 99 games in her career and hoped to make tonight the 100th game. She will have to wait for the next one as she had six points tonight.

Potts led in rebounds with 11, with Markowski pulling down nine. White, Moriarty and Coley each dished out three assists. Potts blocked three shots.

The Huskers shot 49% from the field (24 of 49) and held Alcorn State to 20% (12/61). Nebraska shot 32% from long range (6-19) while Alcorn shot 13% (2-15).

Both teams committed 17 turnovers but Nebraska turned those into 20 points while the Braves only managed seven points. Nebraska outrebounded Alcorn 52-31.

Thoughts and Stuff

This was a good confidence builder for young players that had to play more minutes than normal due to injuries. A ranked Creighton team is next up (Sunday), so hopefully everyone heals up and stays healthy.