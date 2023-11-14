Week 11 Cobs: A Pillow Fight, Blowout and Premature Celebration

It’s that time of week again. Grab some pillows and enjoy this week’s cob nominations.

Oklahoma State

The Cowboys were coming into Orlando on a six-game winning streak and fresh off a Big Bedlam win against Oklahoma. However, strange things happen at the Bounce House and the Cowboys got blown out 45-3 by the Golden Knights. What happened?

Arkansas Free Safety Jayden Johnson

Immediate ejection and automatic cob nomination.

Arkansas' Jayden Johnson got his money's worth on this ejection: pic.twitter.com/eRtA7Tfp6G — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) November 12, 2023

Washington Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan

It’s 2023 and stuff like this is still happening.

HE DROPPED IT BEFORE CROSSING THE GOAL LINE?!



UTAH GETS THE BALL BACK pic.twitter.com/AzhjizWAn4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Michigan Interim Head Coach Sherrone Moore

This is so bizarre.

Clemson Special Teams

Horrible decision to do a fake punt here.

Dabo just ran a fake punt on his own 20 on 4th & 9.



Tyler from Spartanburg’s head May have just exploded. pic.twitter.com/8ppxwwQUEI — Chris Marler (@VernFunquist) November 11, 2023

SEC Refs

Somehow this play wasn’t flagged.

We have a fluffy selection of cob nominations for Week 11 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 11? Oklahoma State

Jayden Johnson

Jalen McMillan

Sherrone Moore

Clemson Special Teams

SEC Refs vote view results 20% Oklahoma State (4 votes)

30% Jayden Johnson (6 votes)

30% Jalen McMillan (6 votes)

10% Sherrone Moore (2 votes)

0% Clemson Special Teams (0 votes)

10% SEC Refs (2 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

What a way to win it for Harvard!

HAVARD WINS THE IVY LEAGUE WITH THE PHILLY SPECIAL!! pic.twitter.com/N4Xtx4LX7S — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 11, 2023

This is how I feel about Nebraska’s offense too.

The last place you want to get hit with a flag.

Most painful penalty of all time pic.twitter.com/5Hl44Pjilm — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) November 12, 2023

There is never enough dog content.

I still can’t figure out how they are doing this dance.

He really hit that in cleats pic.twitter.com/Y9PdAWnIl2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2023

Perfect timing on the pass/lateral.

Well...ok

This ends exactly how you think it's going to. pic.twitter.com/ndDOtLxs41 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 11, 2023

Nice impromptu fake punt.

Fake, fake punt.

Crazy overtime finish in Champaign.

ILLINOIS WINS IT IN OT‼️



WHAT A FINISH @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/Ky6KzHU5kl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

OMG PANDEMONIUM ON THE PURPLE FIELD!