Week 11 Cobs: A Pillow Fight, Blowout and Premature Celebration

It’s that time of week again. Grab some pillows and enjoy this week’s cob nominations.
Oklahoma State
The Cowboys were coming into Orlando on a six-game winning streak and fresh off a Big Bedlam win against Oklahoma. However, strange things happen at the Bounce House and the Cowboys got blown out 45-3 by the Golden Knights. What happened?
Arkansas Free Safety Jayden Johnson
Immediate ejection and automatic cob nomination.
Arkansas' Jayden Johnson got his money's worth on this ejection: pic.twitter.com/eRtA7Tfp6G— College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) November 12, 2023
Washington Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan
It’s 2023 and stuff like this is still happening.
HE DROPPED IT BEFORE CROSSING THE GOAL LINE?!— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023
UTAH GETS THE BALL BACK pic.twitter.com/AzhjizWAn4
Michigan Interim Head Coach Sherrone Moore
This is so bizarre.
Clemson Special Teams
Horrible decision to do a fake punt here.
Dabo just ran a fake punt on his own 20 on 4th & 9.— Chris Marler (@VernFunquist) November 11, 2023
Tyler from Spartanburg’s head May have just exploded. pic.twitter.com/8ppxwwQUEI
SEC Refs
Somehow this play wasn’t flagged.
We have a fluffy selection of cob nominations for Week 11 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 11?
-
20%
Oklahoma State
-
30%
Jayden Johnson
-
30%
Jalen McMillan
-
10%
Sherrone Moore
-
0%
Clemson Special Teams
-
10%
SEC Refs
BONUS
What a way to win it for Harvard!
HAVARD WINS THE IVY LEAGUE WITH THE PHILLY SPECIAL!! pic.twitter.com/N4Xtx4LX7S— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 11, 2023
This is how I feel about Nebraska’s offense too.
The last place you want to get hit with a flag.
Most painful penalty of all time pic.twitter.com/5Hl44Pjilm— Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) November 12, 2023
There is never enough dog content.
I still can’t figure out how they are doing this dance.
He really hit that in cleats pic.twitter.com/Y9PdAWnIl2— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2023
Perfect timing on the pass/lateral.
Well...ok
This ends exactly how you think it's going to. pic.twitter.com/ndDOtLxs41— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 11, 2023
Nice impromptu fake punt.
Fake, fake punt.
It’s a fake fake punt #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/q4DWC3VfzB— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) November 12, 2023
Crazy overtime finish in Champaign.
ILLINOIS WINS IT IN OT‼️— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023
WHAT A FINISH @IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/Ky6KzHU5kl
OMG PANDEMONIUM ON THE PURPLE FIELD!
PURPLE & GREY HAIL MARYYYYYYYYY CENTRAL ARKANSAS WINS!! pic.twitter.com/83D4y4UdA5— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 12, 2023
