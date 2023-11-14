 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 11 Cobs: A Pillow Fight, Blowout and Premature Celebration

Lots of interesting stuff to examine in this week’s cob nominations.

By Nathaniel Perlow
/ new
Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

It’s that time of week again. Grab some pillows and enjoy this week’s cob nominations.

Oklahoma State

The Cowboys were coming into Orlando on a six-game winning streak and fresh off a Big Bedlam win against Oklahoma. However, strange things happen at the Bounce House and the Cowboys got blown out 45-3 by the Golden Knights. What happened?

Arkansas Free Safety Jayden Johnson

Immediate ejection and automatic cob nomination.

Washington Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan

It’s 2023 and stuff like this is still happening.

Michigan Interim Head Coach Sherrone Moore

This is so bizarre.

Clemson Special Teams

Horrible decision to do a fake punt here.

SEC Refs

Somehow this play wasn’t flagged.

We have a fluffy selection of cob nominations for Week 11 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 11?

view results
  • 20%
    Oklahoma State
    (4 votes)
  • 30%
    Jayden Johnson
    (6 votes)
  • 30%
    Jalen McMillan
    (6 votes)
  • 10%
    Sherrone Moore
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Clemson Special Teams
    (0 votes)
  • 10%
    SEC Refs
    (2 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

What a way to win it for Harvard!

This is how I feel about Nebraska’s offense too.

The last place you want to get hit with a flag.

There is never enough dog content.

I still can’t figure out how they are doing this dance.

Perfect timing on the pass/lateral.

Well...ok

Nice impromptu fake punt.

Fake, fake punt.

Crazy overtime finish in Champaign.

OMG PANDEMONIUM ON THE PURPLE FIELD!

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...