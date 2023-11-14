Turned Over

The turnover count went up. The win total did not.

Ball control continues to plague the Nebraska football team that otherwise would have a few more wins under its belt.

Yes, on the surface the 3rd and goal play call late in the game seems like a bad decision. But Hoss breaks down that particular play in the course of the episode and explains how and why it broke down. I asked “why not just run to the middle of the field and secure at least three points.

Believe it or not, this is a team on the rise. Tony White has the defense playing at such a high level. And while the injuries have stacked up on offense this year, that means that a lot of young guys are getting experience and will return with that experience and healthy veterans next year.

But we still have two games left this season. And Hoss poses a thought-provoking question.

If Nebraska is going to finish 7-5, would you rather the sixth and seventh wins be against Michigan State and Maryland or Wisconsin and Iowa?

Let’s take the fight to Madison and kick them when they’re down!

Bowl eligibility is just a win away!