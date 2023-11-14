Corn Flakes: Husker Women Keep The Honors Coming

Does everyone have all of their leaves raked up? My husband has been working on the massive job that it rounding up all of the leaves in our yard. Last night the kids had an enormous pile to jump in and they were thrilled. I was just glad that I didn’t have to do any of the raking to make the pile.

I am also looking for tips to keep my dog out of my Christmas tree. Last year we had just got him and he was in the crate while we were gone during the day. This year however, he has free reign of the downstairs living area. I am pretty sure this is going to be a disaster waiting to happen. Right now I have the tree up with no decorations just to see if I can get him to ignore it. I guess I’ll see how that works.

Now here are your flakes:

Nebraska

We’ve got a new name to the Husker volleyball honors this week with Andi Jackson getting B1G Freshman of the Week and the same honor went to basketball player Natalie Potts.

Jackson Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Potts Earns Big Ten Freshman Honor - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Rhule unsure of starting quarterback as turnovers continue haunting Nebraska

All three of Nebraska's quarterbacks threw an interception in Saturday's loss against Maryland.

Rhule says Satterfield isn’t going anywhere, calls talk of firing ‘ridiculous’ | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

Much chatter about offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield circulated after Nebraska’s loss to Maryland. On third and goal, with time winding down and a third-stringer under center, he called a pass

Nebraska Volleyball is #1 in more than the National Rankings - Corn Nation

#1 in our hearts and #1 Sports Center highlight November 13th

‘It was pretty special’: Amy, Kennadi Williams excited to join forces on Nebraska basketball team

When Kennadi Williams suits up for the Huskers next year, it’ll be the first time she plays on a team coached by her mom. Here’s how it all came together.

Elsewhere

Analysis - Power 5 owes $146M to fired football coaches since '22 - ESPN

Texas A&M's record $76 million contract buyout for fired football coach Jimbo Fisher accounts for more than half of the approximately $146 million Power 5 schools owe to fired head football coaches since the start of the 2022 season.

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh plans to attend court hearing - ESPN

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he plans to attend a court hearing Friday where a judge will hear arguments on whether to grant a restraining order that would nullify the Big Ten's three-game suspension of the coach.

College Football Power Rankings: Michigan jumps Ohio State to retake No. 2 spot in top 25 - CBSSports.com

The College Football Playoff contenders held serve once again, but that did not prevent a shakeup

Lewiston boys' soccer team wins Maine state title, weeks after mass shooting : NPR

"We just wanted to give back to the city with all they have gone through," Tegra Mbele, who scored the winning goal for the Lewiston Blue Devils, told a local newspaper.