Spark from Tominaga and a Great Defensive Effort Give Nebraska Life in 14 Point Win Over the Rider Broncs

Keisei Tominaga made a somewhat surprise appearance in a Husker uniform. It was to the roar of the crowd when the announcer read his name prior to the game tonight against the Rider Broncs.

It was a spark provided by Tominaga in the second half and some dominating defense by Nebraska which helped Fred Hoiberg start 3-0 for the first time as Nebraska’s men’s basketball coach.

What I think you will find with this team is that there might not be many nights where the leading scorer is one who goes for close to 30. The leading scorers on a nightly basis could be 15-20 points this season for Nebraska and that is not a bad thing.

Tonight it was C.J. Wilcher who lead the team with 13 points. He was followed by Rienk Mast with 12, Josiah Allick with 10, Tominaga with 9, Brice WIlliams and Sam Hoiberg both with 7.

It was balanced attack offensively. But in the end, and it will be what this team probably leans on this season, is a having a great defensive group with great effort.

Nebraska really gapped Rider when Rider went on a scoring drought which lasted almost 10 minutes. Add that and Tominaga hitting a three on two consecutive possessions and that was the ingredients for a comfortable second half.

The first half and the beginning of the second half the game was generally close but Rider made a run to bring it wtihin one.

It appeared that foul trouble and losing their best player to a technical foul really made it though for the Rider Broncs.

Nebraska moves to 3-0 and their next game is against Stony Brook on Wednesday night.