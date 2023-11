It was an extremely tough loss against Maryland. Husker fans across the world are talking about the pass that shouldn’t have been.

FIRE MARCUS SATTERFIELD seems to be the rallying cry for many a Husker fan right now!

Out of that frustration comes clarity I will present tonight at 7 pm!

JOIN US FOR YOUR THERAPY DAMMIT!

GET A HOODIE!

cobbycorn.com - use 23NOVCNWEB at checkout for 20% off!!!