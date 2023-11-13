Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Wisconsin And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 12

Look at this thing of beauty. Everyone is tied for second except Iowa.
This looks like a lot of bowl teams... doesn’t it? Nebraska vs Wisconsin for another shot for our beloved Huskers to become bowl eligible. Wisconsin is in somewhat of a freefall after being bludgeoned last week by Northwestern.
You’d think this would provide Nebraska with an edge, BUT NO! - the two previous teams our beloved Huskers played and lost to were two teams in the process of a freefall.
WHAT DO THE BOOKIES THINK?
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Wisconsin is a six-point favorite over our beloved Huskers. The over/under is 37.
The difference is obvious. Wisconsin might be able to score. Nebraska cannot. At least much. I’d take the under.
Big Ten Teams In Week 12
- Purdue at Northwestern - Northwestern is favored by 1 point! The OU is 48. Northwestern has had a shocking season.
- Michigan State at Indiana - The Hoosiers are favored by 4.5 points. The OU is 47.
- Michigan at Maryland - The Weasels are favored by 19. The OU is 51.
- Rutgers at Penn State - No line.
- Illinois at Iowa - Iowa is favored by 3.5. The OU is 30.5. That’s damned low.
- Minnesota at Ohio State - The Buckeyes are favored by 27.5. The OU is 49.
Other Games
- Colorado at Washington State - The Cougars are favored by 4.5. The OU is 64.
- Miami at Louisville - The Cardinals are favored by 1 point. The OU is 46.5.
- Utah at Arizona. The Wildcats are favored by 1. The OU is 45.
- Washington at Oregon State - The Beavers are favored by 1. The OU is 64. Wow!
What do you guys think of the odds on these games?
