Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Wisconsin And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 12

Look at this thing of beauty. Everyone is tied for second except Iowa.

This looks like a lot of bowl teams... doesn’t it? Nebraska vs Wisconsin for another shot for our beloved Huskers to become bowl eligible. Wisconsin is in somewhat of a freefall after being bludgeoned last week by Northwestern.

You’d think this would provide Nebraska with an edge, BUT NO! - the two previous teams our beloved Huskers played and lost to were two teams in the process of a freefall.

WHAT DO THE BOOKIES THINK?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Wisconsin is a six-point favorite over our beloved Huskers. The over/under is 37.

The difference is obvious. Wisconsin might be able to score. Nebraska cannot. At least much. I’d take the under.

Big Ten Teams In Week 12

Purdue at Northwestern - Northwestern is favored by 1 point! The OU is 48. Northwestern has had a shocking season.

Michigan State at Indiana - The Hoosiers are favored by 4.5 points. The OU is 47.

Michigan at Maryland - The Weasels are favored by 19. The OU is 51.

Rutgers at Penn State - No line.

Illinois at Iowa - Iowa is favored by 3.5. The OU is 30.5. That’s damned low.

Minnesota at Ohio State - The Buckeyes are favored by 27.5. The OU is 49.

Other Games

Colorado at Washington State - The Cougars are favored by 4.5. The OU is 64.

Miami at Louisville - The Cardinals are favored by 1 point. The OU is 46.5.

Utah at Arizona. The Wildcats are favored by 1. The OU is 45.

Washington at Oregon State - The Beavers are favored by 1. The OU is 64. Wow!

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.