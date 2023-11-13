Huskers in the NFL Week 10

Dicaprio Bootle, Carolina Panthers
Who is 32 for the Panthers, my goodness that was beautiful recovery & just enough contact to not impede DJ Moore on that double move— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 10, 2023
With starters Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson out, Bootle got the start in the Panthers Thursday night game against the Bears. Bootle was targeted often and had to cover Chicago’s top receiver DJ Moore throughout most of the game. Bootle not only held his own but caught the attention of the legendary Chad Ochocinco.
Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals
Because of some injuries we got to see Stanley Morgan active for a second straight week. Morgan did get four offense snaps but wasn’t targeted and only play of note was he got flagged for an unnecessary hit on a Cincinnati punt.
Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals
Cam Taylor-Britt picks Stroud right back!— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2023
: #HOUvsCIN on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/kECSNGbyLL pic.twitter.com/ofb8FJodp8
While the Bengals struggled to contain CJ Stroud, you can’t really put much of the blame on Cam Taylor-Britt who not only led the Bengals with 9 tackles but he also broke up two passes and added another interception.
Maliek Collins, Houston Texans
Maliek Collins (@SavageSevv) with the push/pull. Swims to clear & gets pressure on the QB! #passrush #wearetexans pic.twitter.com/xd5lu9RZlO— DLineVids (@dlinevids1) November 13, 2023
In the Texas’ win over the Bengals Collins was able to accumulate four tackles and even added a quarterback pressure.
Khalil Davis, Houston Texans
With starter Sheldon Rankins back that meant that Davis’ playing time was going to get cut down. He did get 26 snaps and got a tackle but didn’t have the same impact that he had in previous games.
Randy Gregory, San Francisco 49ers
After the 49ers added Chase Young you knew that it was going to negatively affect Randy Gregory’s impact. Gregory only saw 21 defensive snaps and was unable to make any plays on the ball against the Jaguars.
Luke Gifford, Tennessee Titans
Playing only special teams, Gifford was able to make a single tackle on a second quarter punt.
Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Looking just at the stats it’s just another ho-hum game for David as he finished with 5 tackles, 2 for loss and a pass defended. However with those plays David surpassed 1,000 career solo tackles and is now 9th all time in tackles for loss.
Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TREY PALMER WHAT A CATCH— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 12, 2023
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/mNFnDkkN1n
Palmer may have only had two catches for 21 yards, but one of those catches could have been catch of the day.
Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers
Jaimes played just six snaps but they were all on field goals and extra point teams.
Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders
On Sunday night against the Jets, Abdullah played just ten offensive snaps and caught the only pass thrown to him. Ameer did add two tackles on special teams.
Loading comments...