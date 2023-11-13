Huskers in the NFL Week 10

Dicaprio Bootle, Carolina Panthers

Who is 32 for the Panthers, my goodness that was beautiful recovery & just enough contact to not impede DJ Moore on that double move — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 10, 2023

With starters Jaycee Horn and CJ Henderson out, Bootle got the start in the Panthers Thursday night game against the Bears. Bootle was targeted often and had to cover Chicago’s top receiver DJ Moore throughout most of the game. Bootle not only held his own but caught the attention of the legendary Chad Ochocinco.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Because of some injuries we got to see Stanley Morgan active for a second straight week. Morgan did get four offense snaps but wasn’t targeted and only play of note was he got flagged for an unnecessary hit on a Cincinnati punt.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

While the Bengals struggled to contain CJ Stroud, you can’t really put much of the blame on Cam Taylor-Britt who not only led the Bengals with 9 tackles but he also broke up two passes and added another interception.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

In the Texas’ win over the Bengals Collins was able to accumulate four tackles and even added a quarterback pressure.

Khalil Davis, Houston Texans

With starter Sheldon Rankins back that meant that Davis’ playing time was going to get cut down. He did get 26 snaps and got a tackle but didn’t have the same impact that he had in previous games.

Randy Gregory, San Francisco 49ers

After the 49ers added Chase Young you knew that it was going to negatively affect Randy Gregory’s impact. Gregory only saw 21 defensive snaps and was unable to make any plays on the ball against the Jaguars.

Luke Gifford, Tennessee Titans

Playing only special teams, Gifford was able to make a single tackle on a second quarter punt.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Looking just at the stats it’s just another ho-hum game for David as he finished with 5 tackles, 2 for loss and a pass defended. However with those plays David surpassed 1,000 career solo tackles and is now 9th all time in tackles for loss.

Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Palmer may have only had two catches for 21 yards, but one of those catches could have been catch of the day.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaimes played just six snaps but they were all on field goals and extra point teams.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

On Sunday night against the Jets, Abdullah played just ten offensive snaps and caught the only pass thrown to him. Ameer did add two tackles on special teams.