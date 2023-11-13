Cornhusker Classic Game One: Rider vs. Nebraska Game Thread

Time: 7:00 pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network with Kevin Kugler and Nick Bahe.

Streaming: Big Ten Network.

Radio: Monday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The pregame show begins an hour before tipoff.

Game Notes:

The Nebraska men’s basketball team looks for a 3-0 start to the season, as the Huskers host Rider in the opening game of the Cornhusker Classic Monday night. Tipoff between the Huskers and Broncs is set for 7 p.m. and tickets are available for the matchup by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, calling 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) or at PBA beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Cornhusker Classic is a four-team event with Nebraska, Rider, Stony Brook and Duquesne that takes place between Nov. 13-22. All four teams will play each other during that time frame.

Nebraska (2-0) overpowered Florida A&M en route to an 81-54 win on Nov. 9. Rienk Mast led all scorers with 20 points and 16 rebounds, as Nebraska put three players in double figures and out-rebounded the Rattlers, 55-35. Nebraska held FAMU to just 30 percent shooting from the field, including 4-of-20 from 3-point range.

Mast comes into Monday’s game leading the Huskers in both scoring (16.5 ppg), and rebounding (11.0 rpg), as Nebraska has six players averaging at least eight points per game. The 6-foot-10 forward from Bradley posted his 19th career double-double in the win over Florida A&M while becoming the first Husker since Aleks Maric in 2008 to post a game with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Rider (1-1) comes off a 95-65 loss at No. 5 Marquette Friday night. The Broncs were the preseason pick to win the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) after a runner-up finish last year. The Broncs feature an experienced lineup with a trio of fifth-year players and two other fourth-year performers.