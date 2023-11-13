Nebraska Football: Players Of The Game - Maryland

There is zero doubt in my mind.

Marcus Satterfield has to be let go if this football program wishes to acquire any modicum of success in the future.

The guy has literally done nothing in his career that warrants being paid $1.4 million dollars per annum. I’m sure he’s an amazing guy outside of football & I wish him all the success in the world. However, please get this man away from my football team.

Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins was an abomination to football. That might be up there for arguably the worst offensive performance in college football history. Words cannot describe how disgusting that game was.

this is rough to look at pic.twitter.com/1HKBkiXdnQ — HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) November 11, 2023

audible vomit sounds

There were some guys that deserved praise though.

Emmett Johnson - The biggest crime Satterfield committed Saturday was not letting a juiced-up, pissed off Emmett Johnson get more carries. Emmett was playing with pure hatred in his heart & running like he was avenging the kidnapping of his teen daughter in Paris! Then, of course, while Emmett is in the midst of running wild on the Terps D, Satterfield decides to throw it at the goal line with bowl eligibility on the line, and of course, it gets picked off. Complete inability to read the room.

The entire offensive line - Donovan Raiola was our most lambasted member of the coaching staff going into this season. He is now looking like our best coach on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line has had back to back great games against Michigan State & Maryland, giving our QBs clean pockets & completely nerfing our penalty issues. He has done quite the bang-up job! Salute to all 5 starters.

Thanks for reading, and as always, Go Big Red!