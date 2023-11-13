Monday Flakes: A Mixed Weekend for Husker Sports, a Golden Toilet, and Fishing With Bobby Knight

The waiting-for-win-6 watch continues. The Huskers have lost the [supposedly] easier two of the four games they had left to make that milestone.

Is there a quarterback controversy for Nebraska?

I don’t think so. All three quarterbacks are seriously flawed. There’s no controversy about that. I’m not sure it matters who takes the field. All three have their positive traits but all of them have a tendency to give the ball to the other team. Whomever is most ‘fixable’ and can rally the rest of the team should be the choice. But, the leash is short. Very, very short.

Maybe the Huskers can innovate a no-quarterback offense? (No, I’m not serious)

On the bright side, Wisconsin volleyball lost to Penn State, giving the Huskers a cushion in the conference standings. If Nebraska takes care of business, they have a good shot at the prize John Cook seems to value as highly as a national championship - a Big Ten title.

There is still some tough matches left, but this young team doesn’t seem to realize they shouldn’t be this good yet. A veteran Badger team wilted in the raucous atmosphere at Penn State. The Huskers faced an ever more amped crowd (IMO) when they visited the Nittany Lions and rallied for the win. That tells me a lot about Nebraska’s mettle.

And, don’t forget that the soccer team gets to host NCAA tournament 2nd and 3rd round games this weekend. They managed to avoid the upset that higher seeds in their bracket could not. Their win came at the expense of my Jackrabbits, but as I told the other CN writers, I won either way (and lost either way). Go Big Red!

Corn Flakes

Matt Rhule on Huskers starting quarterback situation, turnover issues

Heinrich Haarberg, Jeff Sims and Chubba Purdy all contributed to the Huskers five turnovers, resulting in a 13-10 loss to Maryland, and another chance at bowl eligibility going up in smoke.

Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: Maryland 13, Nebraska 10 - All Huskers

Whether you think the glass is half full or the glass is half empty, Adam (as much as he loves the Huskers) always gives his passionate, respectful, yet honest...

#1 Nebraska Volleyball Fights Past a Tough Illinois Team - Corn Nation

Nebraska moves to 25-0 after beating an Illinois team that fought until the very end

Soccer: Waite, Weber Power Huskers Past SDSU in NCAA First Round - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Sadie Waite and Sarah Weber netted two goals in fifth-seeded Nebraska’s 5-2 win against South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament in front of 2,044 fans on Friday night

Husker Rifle Finishes in Third at Fall Classic - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The No. 10 Nebraska rifle team finished in third place at the Fall Classic this weekend. The Huskers shot a team aggregate of 4,700.

Sports!

Bonefishing Off Bimini With Bobby Knight | GQ

The coach didn’t like the profile this author wrote. That makes the story even better.

J.J. Watt Congratulates Brother T.J. for Passing Him in Sacks Stat With Emotional Post - Sports Illustrated

It was surreal for the elder Watt to see his and his brother’s names next to former Packers player Reggie White.

Texas A&M AD fired Jimbo Fisher because program ‘stuck in neutral’ - ESPN

Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork said the football program was “stuck in neutral” and was “not in the championship conversation,” leading to his decision to fire Jimbo Fisher.

Penn State fires offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich following loss to Michigan

Penn State ranks No. 102 nationally in yards per play and No. 130 out of 133 FBS teams in plays of 20-plus yards.

Me’Arah O’Neal commits to Florida Gators over LSU for basketball

Me’Arah O’Neal, Shaquille O’Neal’s youngest daughter, commits to play college basketball with the Gators instead of her father’s alma mater LSU.

The Weekly Dump

We have a treasure trove of poop-themed articles this week!

4 charged after fully functional solid gold toilet called 'America' stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace - ABC News

The owner thought it couldn’t be stolen...

8 times fossilized human poop dropped big knowledge on us. (Number 2 will surprise you). | Live Science

Here's the scoop on ancient human poop.

Exmouth’s Diaper Derby held for seventh year as babies ‘race’ on Melbourne Cup Day - ABC News

The only qualifying rule for little humans participating in the annual race is that they have to be wearing a nappy, with mood and nap times coming into play for those trying to guess a winner.

Then There’s This

She died without learning a secret: She’d played with the Beatles | CBC News

A musician died without learning the secret of a lifetime: she’d played with the Beatles. A mystery project involving Paul McCartney became the Fab Four’s final song, and Caroline Buckman never learned what she had been working on.

How to wake up without an alarm — and why it’s worth trying | CBC Life

Waking naturally might help you ditch chronic social jet lag for good.

Missing Pig Named Kevin Bacon Reunited with Owners After Help from Kevin Bacon

The famous actor then shared the Facebook page on his Threads feed, captioning it with ‘Bring Kevin Bacon Home!’