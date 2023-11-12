Nebraska vs Illinois Volleyball Match Thread

#1 University of Nebraska (24-0) vs. Illinois (14-11)
- When: Sunday, November 11th, 2023, 2:00 PM (CST)
- Where: Bob Devaney Center, Lincoln, Nebraska
- Video: Nebraska Public Media and B1G+
- Radio: Husker Radio Network
- Live Stats
#1 Nebraska (24-0, B1G 15-0)
#2 Bergen Reilly 6’1” FR S
#5 Bekka Allick 6’4” SO MB
#6 Laney Choboy 5’3” FR DS/Libero
#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6” SO DS/Libero
#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5” JR DS/Libero
#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0” JR S
#10 Caroline Jurevicius 6’2” FR OH
#11 Hayden Kubik 6’2” SO OH
#13 Merritt Beason 6’4” JR OH
#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5” JR OH
#15 Andi Jackson 6’3” FR MB
#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4” JR OH
#27 Harper Murray 6’2” FR OH
#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5” SO MB
Illinois (14-11, B1G 9-6)
#1 Kennedy Collins 6’3” Grad Student MB
#3 Lily Barry 5’6” FR DS/Libero
#4 Bianca May 5’8” Redshirt Freshman S
#7 Sarah Bingham 6’3” Redshirt Sophomore MB/OH
#9 Kayla Burbage 6’4” JR OH
#10 Caroline Barnes 5’11” JR DS/Libero
#11 Cari Bohm 6’4” Redshirt Freshman MB
#12 Raina Terry 6’3” Senior OH
#14 Jessica Nunge 6’2” 5th Year OH
#17 Vanessa Pan 5’7” Grad Student DS/Libero
#22 Brooke Mosher 6’0” Redshirt Sophomore S
Loading comments...