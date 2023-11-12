Nebraska Football: Rhule and Staff Have Opportunity to Flip the Script Over the Next Two Weeks

Head Coach Matt Rhule and the players all said the right things after the game. They simply did not do enough to win. Both sides of the ball made mistakes. All they can do now is watch the film and fix the mistakes and move forward.
We know it’s the turnovers. It has been for multiple games.
What does Coach Rhule think of those turnovers?
“I think anytime when it’s happening across multiple players, as a staff, you have to sit there and say ‘we’re obviously not getting it done.’ The last thing I want to do is get up here and blame players. There’s certain things that have to happen, which is okay to say that, but it falls on my head to get it done,” Coach Rhule said after the game.
The defense did it’s part though when it comes to the turnover battle. When they were backed up they made plays. They held up their end of the bargain. Usually when a defense forces three turnovers you would think that should be enough to win the game.
Not so fast.
I don’t even want to say that the offense turned the ball over. It wasn’t the offense. It was the quarterbacks who turned it over in this game. And it was all three of them. It was quite a sight to behold.
One might say it was impressive.
We can say for certain, that this coming week the coaching staff will be looking for answers. Hoping to solve the issue at quarterback. Unfortunately, I do not think that answer is in the quarterback room for the rest of the season.
Even with the upsetting loss to Maryland, this coaching staff has a rare opportunity to flip the script over the next two weeks.
We all should expect that the quarterback play will continue to be subpar. It’s going to be difficult to find a way to win. But as Rhule said after the game, “When you get (three) turnovers and you lose 13-10. I mean, that’s pretty hard to do.”
At least we know this coaching staff can do hard things.
this is rough to look at pic.twitter.com/1HKBkiXdnQ— HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) November 11, 2023
The Nebraska Turnover Curse— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 11, 2023
• Most turnovers in FBS (2023)
• Most turnovers in FBS (since 2004)
• Worst turnover margin in Power 5 since 2004 — DOUBLE the 2nd worst team pic.twitter.com/kcbWVmTA6n
Nebraska trying to become bowl eligible. pic.twitter.com/ousdv6sthq— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 11, 2023
That’s some of the worst game management I can remember. Nebraska’s defense deserved so much better.— Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) November 11, 2023
When is the last time a team has had 3 different QBs thrown in INT in a single game??— Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR) November 11, 2023
Game Notes of Interest
- Maryland picked up its first win over Nebraska, as the Huskers fell to 2-1 all-time against the Terrapins.
- Nebraska did not allow a rushing touchdown for the fifth consecutive game. This is the first time Nebraska has not allowed a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games since a six-game stretch during the 1996 season.
- Right tackle Bryce Benhart made his 39th career start at right tackle in today’s game, tying Dan Vili Waldrop for the most starts by a Husker at right tackle. The 39 career starts are also tied for the second-most ever by any Husker offensive lineman (Jeremiah Sirles, 41).
- Ty Robinson set career highs in tackles (7), tackles for loss (1.5) and pass breakups (2) while adding a fumble recovery.
- Billy Kemp IV caught two passes for 30 yards. He eclipsed 2,000 career receiving yards in today’s game, including his time at Virginia.
- Linebacker Javin Wright intercepted a third-quarter Maryland pass to set up a Husker field goal. It was the second interception of his career, including a pick earlier this season against Northern Illinois. Wright also forced a fourth-quarter fumble to stop a Maryland scoring threat.
