Nebraska Football: Rhule and Staff Have Opportunity to Flip the Script Over the Next Two Weeks

Head Coach Matt Rhule and the players all said the right things after the game. They simply did not do enough to win. Both sides of the ball made mistakes. All they can do now is watch the film and fix the mistakes and move forward.

We know it’s the turnovers. It has been for multiple games.

What does Coach Rhule think of those turnovers?

“I think anytime when it’s happening across multiple players, as a staff, you have to sit there and say ‘we’re obviously not getting it done.’ The last thing I want to do is get up here and blame players. There’s certain things that have to happen, which is okay to say that, but it falls on my head to get it done,” Coach Rhule said after the game.

The defense did it’s part though when it comes to the turnover battle. When they were backed up they made plays. They held up their end of the bargain. Usually when a defense forces three turnovers you would think that should be enough to win the game.

Not so fast.

I don’t even want to say that the offense turned the ball over. It wasn’t the offense. It was the quarterbacks who turned it over in this game. And it was all three of them. It was quite a sight to behold.

One might say it was impressive.

We can say for certain, that this coming week the coaching staff will be looking for answers. Hoping to solve the issue at quarterback. Unfortunately, I do not think that answer is in the quarterback room for the rest of the season.

Even with the upsetting loss to Maryland, this coaching staff has a rare opportunity to flip the script over the next two weeks.

We all should expect that the quarterback play will continue to be subpar. It’s going to be difficult to find a way to win. But as Rhule said after the game, “When you get (three) turnovers and you lose 13-10. I mean, that’s pretty hard to do.”

At least we know this coaching staff can do hard things.

this is rough to look at pic.twitter.com/1HKBkiXdnQ — HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) November 11, 2023

The Nebraska Turnover Curse



• Most turnovers in FBS (2023)



• Most turnovers in FBS (since 2004)



• Worst turnover margin in Power 5 since 2004 — DOUBLE the 2nd worst team pic.twitter.com/kcbWVmTA6n — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 11, 2023

Nebraska trying to become bowl eligible. pic.twitter.com/ousdv6sthq — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 11, 2023

That’s some of the worst game management I can remember. Nebraska’s defense deserved so much better. — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) November 11, 2023

When is the last time a team has had 3 different QBs thrown in INT in a single game?? — Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR) November 11, 2023

Game Notes of Interest