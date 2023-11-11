Who Wants Win Number Six? Maryland at Nebraska Football Game Thread

Nate M’s Quick Thoughts: I think Nebraska will be able to score enough points to win. However, will Nebraska’s defense be able to stop Maryland’s passing attack. It’s a much different offense than they have seen all season long with their tempo and speed. It’s pretty explosive.

Will the defense show up and make some plays? You would think there will be opportunities to get some turnovers but will they actually take advantage of those opportunities.

Vegas Prediction: Maryland is favored by 3.

Season Record: Maryland is 5-4.

Nate M’s Prediction: Nebraska 28 - Maryland 24.

Date: Today!

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central.

TV Broadcast Info: Peacock - Play-by-Play: Paul Baumeister, Color: Kyle Rudolph, Sidelines: Lewis Johnson

Radio Broadcast Info: Husker Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning and Jessica Coody)

Internet Radio: Huskers.com

Nebraska-Maryland Series History:

Saturday’s meeting will be just the third all-time between the schools and the first since 2019.

• Maryland will visit Nebraska for the second time, with 19th-ranked Nebraska defeating the Terrapins, 28-7, in 2016.

• Nebraska’s 54-7 victory at Maryland in 2019 is the Huskers’ second-largest margin of victory in a Big Ten Conference game and its largest on the road. The 54 points are the most by Nebraska in a Big Ten road game.

Matchup from Huskers Game Notes:

Nebraska returns to Memorial Stadium for the first of two November home games, taking on Maryland on Saturday. Kickoff between the Huskers and Terrapins is set for shortly after 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. The game can be heard on the Huskers Radio Network, the official Huskers App and Huskers.com. Saturday’s game will also be Nebraska’s Military Appreciation and Veterans Day Salute game.

Nebraska enters the game with a 5-4 record and a 3-3 Big Ten Conference mark. The Huskers are coming off a 20-17 setback at Michigan State last Saturday. The Huskers were tied 10-10 at halftime, but 10 Michigan State points in an eight-minute span in the middle of the second half spelled the difference.

The loss kept Nebraska in search of a sixth victory to gain bowl eligibility in the 2023 season.

Nebraska plays two of its three remaining games at home. The Huskers are 4-1 at Memorial Stadium this season and are looking for a fifth home victory for the first time since winning all seven home games in the 2016 campaign.

Maryland comes to Lincoln with a 5-4 record, including a 2-4 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Terps opened the year with five straight victories, but have dropped their past four games, including a pair of losses to opponents ranked in the top 10.

Coach Mike Locksley’s team is headlined by one of the Big Ten’s most explosive offenses, as Maryland ranks third in the conference in total offense at nearly 400 yards per game. Maryland ranks second in the Big Ten in passing offense at 280.8 yards per game. Defensively, the Terps are stout against the run, allowing just 114.7 yards per game on the ground.