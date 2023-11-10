Soccer vs Jackrabbits and WBB vs Wyoming Friday Evening Thread

#5 Huskers Host Jackrabbits in NCAA First Round

The Nebraska soccer team (14-3-3, 7-1-2 Big Ten) hosts South Dakota State at Barbara Hibner Stadium, starting at 7:05 p.m. (CT). It marks the second meeting between the two teams this season, as NU hosted SDSU in an exhibition match to start the season, winning 2-1.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats will be available on Huskers.com

Nebraska is making its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and first since 2016 when the Huskers also hosted SDSU in the first round.

Nebraska holds a 17-12 record all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

NU has made it to the Sweet 16 on eight occasions and twice advanced to the Elite Eight.

Nebraska made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1996, which began a span of 10 consecutive appearances through the 2005 season. NU’s 12th appearance was in 2016

Women’s Basketball Visits Wyoming Cowgirls

Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) at Wyoming Cowgirls (1-0)

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, 7:30 p.m. (CT)

Live Video: Mountain West Network

Live Stats: Huskers.com (StatBroadcast)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg

0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 13.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 17.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 13.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 0.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Eighth Season at Nebraska (115-99); 17th Season Overall (308-208)

Wyoming Cowgirls (1-0, 0-0 Mountain West)

45 - Allyson Fertig - 6-4 - Jr. - C - 18.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg

5 - Tess Barnes - 6-2 - Jr. - G/F - 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

2 - Emily Mellema - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 10.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

42 - McKinley Dickerson - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 8.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

35 - Ola Ustowska - 5-10 - Sr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Off the Bench

14 - Kati Ollilainen - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 14.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

15 - Marta Savic - 6-1 - Sr. - F - 8.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

12 - Malene Pedersen - 5-11 - So. - G - 6.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

11 - Madi Symons - 6-0 - Fr. - F - 2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

3 - Grace Moyers - 5-8 - So. - G - 2.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

21 - Maren McKenna - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

1 - Bailey Wilborn - 5-8 - Jr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

10 - Paula Salazar - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Heather Ezell (Iowa State, 2009) Second Season at Wyoming (24-11); Second Season Overall (24-11)

Nebraska vs. Wyoming Series History

Nebraska is 9-0 all-time against Wyoming, including a 66-39 win over the Cowgirls at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Dec. 18, 2022. Alexis Markowski led Nebraska with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-5 three-pointers, to go along with 10 rebounds and three blocks.