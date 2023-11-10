Soccer vs Jackrabbits and WBB vs Wyoming Friday Evening Thread

#5 Huskers Host Jackrabbits in NCAA First Round
The Nebraska soccer team (14-3-3, 7-1-2 Big Ten) hosts South Dakota State at Barbara Hibner Stadium, starting at 7:05 p.m. (CT). It marks the second meeting between the two teams this season, as NU hosted SDSU in an exhibition match to start the season, winning 2-1.
The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats will be available on Huskers.com
- Nebraska is making its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and first since 2016 when the Huskers also hosted SDSU in the first round.
- Nebraska holds a 17-12 record all-time in the NCAA Tournament.
- NU has made it to the Sweet 16 on eight occasions and twice advanced to the Elite Eight.
- Nebraska made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1996, which began a span of 10 consecutive appearances through the 2005 season. NU’s 12th appearance was in 2016
Women’s Basketball Visits Wyoming Cowgirls
Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) at Wyoming Cowgirls (1-0)
Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, 7:30 p.m. (CT)
Live Video: Mountain West Network
Live Stats: Huskers.com (StatBroadcast)
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
22 - Natalie Potts - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 10.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Jr. - C/F - 13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
0 - Darian White - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 13.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 17.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Jr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Off the Bench
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 13.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg
14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
12 - Jessica Petrie - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 7.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg
2 - Logan Nissley - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 0.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Eighth Season at Nebraska (115-99); 17th Season Overall (308-208)
Wyoming Cowgirls (1-0, 0-0 Mountain West)
45 - Allyson Fertig - 6-4 - Jr. - C - 18.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg
5 - Tess Barnes - 6-2 - Jr. - G/F - 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg
2 - Emily Mellema - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 10.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
42 - McKinley Dickerson - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 8.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
35 - Ola Ustowska - 5-10 - Sr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Off the Bench
14 - Kati Ollilainen - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 14.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
15 - Marta Savic - 6-1 - Sr. - F - 8.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
12 - Malene Pedersen - 5-11 - So. - G - 6.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg
11 - Madi Symons - 6-0 - Fr. - F - 2.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg
3 - Grace Moyers - 5-8 - So. - G - 2.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
21 - Maren McKenna - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
1 - Bailey Wilborn - 5-8 - Jr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
10 - Paula Salazar - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
Head Coach: Heather Ezell (Iowa State, 2009) Second Season at Wyoming (24-11); Second Season Overall (24-11)
Nebraska vs. Wyoming Series History
Nebraska is 9-0 all-time against Wyoming, including a 66-39 win over the Cowgirls at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Dec. 18, 2022. Alexis Markowski led Nebraska with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-5 three-pointers, to go along with 10 rebounds and three blocks.
