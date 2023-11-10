Why I disagree with the Big Ten Suspending Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh In-Season

The BIG TEN has suspended Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and held the University of Michigan responsible for violation of the SPORTSMANSHIP POLICY.

Jim Harbaugh, head coach of the University of Michigan football team, has been suspended by the Big Ten for the remainder of the 2023 season due to a violation of the sportsmanship policy. Despite the suspension, he is permitted to engage in team practices and other activities but is barred from game-day coaching. The timing of the suspension is controversial as it coincides with major upcoming games, including one against Penn State and the season highlight against Ohio State.

The author criticizes the Big Ten’s mid-season action as it may provide Michigan with an excuse should they lose.

The situation is compared to public spectacles like the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, suggesting it’s unbecoming for all parties involved. The University of Michigan plans to seek judicial relief against the suspension, which was strategically announced on Veterans Day when courts are closed.

The author expresses frustration over the chaos, calling out the fan reaction and emphasizing the importance of due process. He concludes by discussing the fervor and irrationality that can accompany collegiate sports fandom.