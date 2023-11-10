College Football Junkie Schedule 11/10/23 to 11/11/23

So here we are. Right at the peak of another fun filled week of college football.

I hope you enjoyed everything the MAC, ACC, & Sun Belt gave us the past few days. We only have a few more weeks of this before the regular season is over and we focus on what SEC team will take on what non sanctioned Big Ten...okay, I’m not going to get into the College Football Playoff today.

Well, it’s the weekend so the rest of the college football world is playing. The big game tonight I would focus on is at 9:45pm CST between the Cowboys of Wyoming and the Rebels of UNLV. Should be a good game between these two teams who are both having very good seasons. Believe it or not, UNLV is having a very good season. The Cowboys are looking at upsetting it with a win on the road.

Of course, I would be remiss to not bring up our beloved Cornhuskers as they take on Maryland on Saturday morning at 11:00am CST. It is on Peacock. A new platform from NBC which in all honestly is fairly user friendly. It’s better than being in the CW which a number of ACC teams have done this season. Imagine sharing a game next to a low budget teen drama?

(I kid, I kid)

Outside of that, there’s not a whole lot of “big games” on the schedule. #9 Ole Miss taking on #2 Georgia is something but for some reason I don’t see the Rebels winning that one.

Whatever you chose, I hope you all have an enjoyable college football watching weekend.