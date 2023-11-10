College Football Junkie Schedule 11/10/23 to 11/11/23

So here we are. Right at the peak of another fun filled week of college football.
I hope you enjoyed everything the MAC, ACC, & Sun Belt gave us the past few days. We only have a few more weeks of this before the regular season is over and we focus on what SEC team will take on what non sanctioned Big Ten...okay, I’m not going to get into the College Football Playoff today.
Well, it’s the weekend so the rest of the college football world is playing. The big game tonight I would focus on is at 9:45pm CST between the Cowboys of Wyoming and the Rebels of UNLV. Should be a good game between these two teams who are both having very good seasons. Believe it or not, UNLV is having a very good season. The Cowboys are looking at upsetting it with a win on the road.
Of course, I would be remiss to not bring up our beloved Cornhuskers as they take on Maryland on Saturday morning at 11:00am CST. It is on Peacock. A new platform from NBC which in all honestly is fairly user friendly. It’s better than being in the CW which a number of ACC teams have done this season. Imagine sharing a game next to a low budget teen drama?
(I kid, I kid)
Outside of that, there’s not a whole lot of “big games” on the schedule. #9 Ole Miss taking on #2 Georgia is something but for some reason I don’t see the Rebels winning that one.
Whatever you chose, I hope you all have an enjoyable college football watching weekend.
College Football Junkie Schedule
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Friday, November 10th
|Grambling at UAPB
|8:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|North Texas at SMU
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Wyoming at UNLV
|9:45 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Saturday, November 11th
|Alabama at Kentucky
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Holy Cross at Army
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Indiana at Illinois
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Michigan at Penn State
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
|Murray State at Illinois State
|11:00 AM
|MARQ / $espn+ Video
|Texas Tech at Kansas
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Tulsa at Tulane
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Vanderbilt at South Carolina
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Virginia Tech at Boston College
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Yale at Princeton
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Brown at Columbia
|11:30 AM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|Alabama A&M at Bethune Cookman
|12:00 PM
|GrioTV / Plex Video
|Arizona at Colorado
|1:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Elon at Richmond
|1:00 PM
|NBCSWA / $Flo Video
|NC State at Wake Forest
|1:00 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|Miami at Florida State
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Minnesota at Purdue
|2:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|NC Central at Howard
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Northwestern at Wisconsin
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Oklahoma State at UCF
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Pitt vs. Syracuse (The Bronx)
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Rutgers at Iowa
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Tennessee at Missouri
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|UAB at Navy
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Utah at Washington
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Auburn at Arkansas
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Washington State at Cal
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Stanford at Oregon State
|4:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Cincinnati at Houston
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Georgia Southern at Marshall
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Ole Miss at Georgia
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 106
|San Diego State at Colorado State
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|West Virginia at Oklahoma
|6:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Florida at LSU
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Michigan State at Ohio State
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Mississippi State at Texas A&M
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Rice at UTSA
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Texas at TCU
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Duke at North Carolina
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Arizona State at UCLA
|8:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|New Mexico at Boise State
|9:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Iowa State at BYU
|9:15 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Fresno State at San Jose State
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|USC at Oregon
|9:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
|Air Force at Hawaii
|10:00 PM
|Video / Team1 App / Spectrum (cable)
|Albany at Stony Brook
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|DII: Albany State at Benedict
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Appalachian State at Georgia State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Arkansas State at South Alabama
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Baylor at Kansas State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Bryant at Lindenwood
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Cal Poly at Sacramento State
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / KMAX-31 (cable)
|Charleston Southern at Robert Morris
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Cornell at Dartmouth
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Davidson at Morehead State
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Delaware at Campbell
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|East Carolina at Florida Atlantic
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Eastern Washington at Montana State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / MTN (cable)
|ETSU at Western Carolina
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|FIU at Middle Tennessee
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Fordham at Lafayette
|11:30 AM
|$espn+ Video / LSN (cable)
|Gardner Webb at Tennessee Tech
|1:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Georgetown at Bucknell
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Houston Christian at McNeese
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Idaho at Weber State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lamar at Nicholls
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lehigh at Colgate
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Marist at Dayton
|12:00 PM
|Facebook Video
|Maryland at Nebraska
|11:00 AM
|$Peacock Video
|Memphis at Charlotte
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|DII: Merchant Marine at Coast Guard
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Montana at Portland State
|8:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / MTN (cable)
|Morgan State at SC State
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Nevada at Utah State
|2:00 PM
|MW Video / KJZZ (cable)
|New Hampshire at Monmouth
|11:00 AM
|$Flo Video
|New Mexico State at Western Kentucky
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Norfolk State at Delaware State
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|North Carolina A&T at Rhode Island
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|North Dakota at South Dakota
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
|Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Northern Iowa at Missouri State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / MC22 (cable)
|Old Dominion at Liberty
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Penn at Harvard
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Prairie View at Southern
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Presbyterian at Drake
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Samford at Mercer
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|SE Louisiana at A&M Commerce
|3:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|SEMO at UT Martin
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|South Dakota State at Youngstown State
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Southern Illinois at North Dakota State
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
|Southern Utah at Stephen F. Austin
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|St. Thomas MN at San Diego
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stetson at Valparaiso
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stonehill at Duquesne
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Tarleton at Abilene Christian
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Temple at South Florida
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Texas State at Coastal Carolina
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Towson at Villanova
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Troy at Louisiana Monroe
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UC Davis at Idaho State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UConn at James Madison
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Utah Tech at Austin Peay
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Virginia Lynchburg at Kennesaw State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|DII: Virginia Union at Fayetteville State
|2:00 PM
|HBCU GO Video
|VMI at Furman
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Wagner at LIU
|11:00 AM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Western Illinois at Indiana State
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|William & Mary at Hampton
|12:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Wofford at The Citadel
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
