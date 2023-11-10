 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Junkie Schedule 11/10/23 to 11/11/23

Mid November Football

By Patrick L Gerhart
Wyoming v UNLV Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

So here we are. Right at the peak of another fun filled week of college football.

I hope you enjoyed everything the MAC, ACC, & Sun Belt gave us the past few days. We only have a few more weeks of this before the regular season is over and we focus on what SEC team will take on what non sanctioned Big Ten...okay, I’m not going to get into the College Football Playoff today.

Well, it’s the weekend so the rest of the college football world is playing. The big game tonight I would focus on is at 9:45pm CST between the Cowboys of Wyoming and the Rebels of UNLV. Should be a good game between these two teams who are both having very good seasons. Believe it or not, UNLV is having a very good season. The Cowboys are looking at upsetting it with a win on the road.

Of course, I would be remiss to not bring up our beloved Cornhuskers as they take on Maryland on Saturday morning at 11:00am CST. It is on Peacock. A new platform from NBC which in all honestly is fairly user friendly. It’s better than being in the CW which a number of ACC teams have done this season. Imagine sharing a game next to a low budget teen drama?

(I kid, I kid)

Outside of that, there’s not a whole lot of “big games” on the schedule. #9 Ole Miss taking on #2 Georgia is something but for some reason I don’t see the Rebels winning that one.

Whatever you chose, I hope you all have an enjoyable college football watching weekend.

College Football Junkie Schedule

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Friday, November 10th
Grambling at UAPB 8:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
North Texas at SMU 8:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Wyoming at UNLV 9:45 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Saturday, November 11th
Alabama at Kentucky 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Holy Cross at Army 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Georgia Tech at Clemson 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Indiana at Illinois 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Michigan at Penn State 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 106
Murray State at Illinois State 11:00 AM MARQ / $espn+ Video
Texas Tech at Kansas 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
Tulsa at Tulane 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Vanderbilt at South Carolina 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Virginia Tech at Boston College 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Yale at Princeton 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Brown at Columbia 11:30 AM SNY / $espn+ Video
Alabama A&M at Bethune Cookman 12:00 PM GrioTV / Plex Video
Arizona at Colorado 1:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Elon at Richmond 1:00 PM NBCSWA / $Flo Video
NC State at Wake Forest 1:00 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
Miami at Florida State 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Minnesota at Purdue 2:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
NC Central at Howard 2:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Northwestern at Wisconsin 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Oklahoma State at UCF 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Pitt vs. Syracuse (The Bronx) 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Rutgers at Iowa 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Tennessee at Missouri 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
UAB at Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Utah at Washington 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Auburn at Arkansas 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Washington State at Cal 3:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Stanford at Oregon State 4:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Cincinnati at Houston 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Georgia Southern at Marshall 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Ole Miss at Georgia 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K on DTV 106
San Diego State at Colorado State 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
West Virginia at Oklahoma 6:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Florida at LSU 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Michigan State at Ohio State 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Mississippi State at Texas A&M 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Rice at UTSA 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Texas at TCU 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Duke at North Carolina 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Arizona State at UCLA 8:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
New Mexico at Boise State 9:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Iowa State at BYU 9:15 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Fresno State at San Jose State 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
USC at Oregon 9:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
Air Force at Hawaii 10:00 PM Video / Team1 App / Spectrum (cable)
Albany at Stony Brook 12:00 PM $Flo Video
DII: Albany State at Benedict 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Appalachian State at Georgia State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Arkansas State at South Alabama 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Baylor at Kansas State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Bryant at Lindenwood 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Cal Poly at Sacramento State 4:00 PM $espn+ Video / KMAX-31 (cable)
Charleston Southern at Robert Morris 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Cornell at Dartmouth 12:30 PM $espn+ Video
Davidson at Morehead State 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Delaware at Campbell 12:00 PM $Flo Video
East Carolina at Florida Atlantic 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
Eastern Washington at Montana State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video / MTN (cable)
ETSU at Western Carolina 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
FIU at Middle Tennessee 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Fordham at Lafayette 11:30 AM $espn+ Video / LSN (cable)
Gardner Webb at Tennessee Tech 1:30 PM $espn+ Video
Georgetown at Bucknell 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Houston Christian at McNeese 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Idaho at Weber State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lamar at Nicholls 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Lehigh at Colgate 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Marist at Dayton 12:00 PM Facebook Video
Maryland at Nebraska 11:00 AM $Peacock Video
Memphis at Charlotte 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
DII: Merchant Marine at Coast Guard 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Montana at Portland State 8:00 PM $espn+ Video / MTN (cable)
Morgan State at SC State 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Nevada at Utah State 2:00 PM MW Video / KJZZ (cable)
New Hampshire at Monmouth 11:00 AM $Flo Video
New Mexico State at Western Kentucky 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Norfolk State at Delaware State 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
North Carolina A&T at Rhode Island 12:00 PM $Flo Video
North Dakota at South Dakota 1:00 PM $espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Northern Iowa at Missouri State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video / MC22 (cable)
Old Dominion at Liberty 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Penn at Harvard 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Prairie View at Southern 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Presbyterian at Drake 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Sam Houston at Louisiana Tech 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Samford at Mercer 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
SE Louisiana at A&M Commerce 3:30 PM $espn+ Video
SEMO at UT Martin 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
South Dakota State at Youngstown State 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Southern Illinois at North Dakota State 2:30 PM $espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
Southern Utah at Stephen F. Austin 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
St. Thomas MN at San Diego 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Stetson at Valparaiso 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Stonehill at Duquesne 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Tarleton at Abilene Christian 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Temple at South Florida 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Texas State at Coastal Carolina 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Towson at Villanova 12:00 PM $Flo Video
Troy at Louisiana Monroe 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
UC Davis at Idaho State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
UConn at James Madison 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Utah Tech at Austin Peay 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Virginia Lynchburg at Kennesaw State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
DII: Virginia Union at Fayetteville State 2:00 PM HBCU GO Video
VMI at Furman 12:30 PM $espn+ Video
Wagner at LIU 11:00 AM NEC Front Row Video
Western Illinois at Indiana State 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
William & Mary at Hampton 12:00 PM $Flo Video
Wofford at The Citadel 1:00 PM $espn+ Video

