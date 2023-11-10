Five Heart Podcast LIVE: One Win Away from Bowling - the Sequel

Things did not go the way Nebraska wanted them to in East Lansing. Turnovers and bad decisions, moving away from running the damn ball.

This week we get the Maryland Terrapins. They’re 5-4. Nebraska is 5-4. One of these teams will be happy. The other will be... probably very sad.

As is usual, the Chatterfields lead the show, with Greg and I answering questions.

We talked about:

Heinrich Haarberg as a quarterback, specifically what he could do this week to show improvement

Whether Marcus Satterfield should be fired

Deion Sanders’ comments about how he likes to see his players fight

Greg’s choice of beer

Answered an Oregon’s fan’s question about joining the Big Ten and the weather they’ll face

Everyone hates Iowa

Nebraska men’s basketball beat Florida A&M

The Maryland game is on Peacock and what a drag that is for some Husker fans

