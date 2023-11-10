Friday Flakes: It’s Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium on Saturday Against Maryland

Nebraska plans on honoring the Veterans at the Husker’s game against Maryland tomorrow in Lincoln.

Below is a statement with a list of everything Nebraska is planning on doing to honor the Veterans.

Statement from the Athletic Department:

Nebraska Athletics will salute all Veterans and active-duty military in attendance in observance of Veterans Day at Saturday’s football game against Maryland. Features during Veterans/Military Appreciation Day will include: Military tactical vehicles will be stationed outside Memorial Stadium on Stadium Drive and outside East Stadium gate 20. Herbie Husker will arrive in a 1952 M38 “Willy’s” Jeep, escorting the team buses to the stadium for the unity walk at 8:45 a.m. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots will be outside of the entrances of Memorial Stadium to collect new, un-opened toys and donations. Toys for Tots helps bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children by providing the gift of a new toy. Fans are encouraged to stop by the Veterans’ Tribute located outside of the Pershing Military and Naval Science building at the corner of 14th and Vine Street. Saturday’s flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem will feature three Army Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Grand Island. During the National Anthem, a 100-yard American flag will be displayed on the field. The names of Nebraskans killed in military action since 2003 will scroll on the HuskerVision screens during the National Anthem. The National Anthem will be performed by Master Sgt. Samantha Renner, Capt. Megan McKenna, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Paul Kenney, and Spc. Matthew Brandenburg. Brig. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska’s Adjutant General, will serve as an Honorary Captain for the Huskers and participate in the coin toss. The University of Nebraska will recognize its partnership with U. S. Strategic Command and the 150,000 men and women who serve in the Command and play a critical role in our nation’s security. The Huskers will be greeted on the field by Nebraska veterans and active-duty military. Former Husker offensive lineman Chris Long (2012-15) will lead the team out of the locker room carrying the American Flag. Staff Sergeant Long was an offensive lineman for the Huskers and is now a flight paramedic in the Nebraska Army National Guard The Nebraska National Guard’s 43rd Army Band will join the Cornhusker Marching Band for Saturday’s halftime show. At halftime, Governor Jim Pillen will administer the oath of enlistment to 30 of Nebraska’s newest military service men and women. Fans in attendance who are serving or have served will be asked to stand and be recognized. Shoutout videos featuring military servicemembers with Nebraska ties from around the world will be shown during selected breaks throughout the game. Saturday’s POW-MIA Chair Sentinel will feature Lieutenant Colonel Mary Louise Cermak Resch of Bruno, Neb. In addition, Nebraska Athletics will host a group of veterans on Thursday, including a visit to Nebraska’s football practice and a lunch to follow with several athletic staff members. Show our veterans that the Huskers stand with them by picking up a new piece of Operation Hat Trick merchandise. Proceeds from the purchase of Operation Hat Trick go to organizations that provide direct services and support to wounded service members and veterans. Fans can shop OHT on Saturday on the east plaza near gate 20 or at the Adidas container store on Stadium Drive. OHT gear is also available at the Nebraska team store or at shop.huskers.com. Other local retailers are also carrying the product.

Nebraska Thursday nuggets: Rhule talks Maryland

Nebraska held its final full practice of the week on Thursday morning, leading up to this weekend’s home game vs. Maryland.

Here is a full recap of what head coach Matt Rhule had to say about the Huskers…

Ask the Expert: Maryland writer offers takes for Saturday's game

Nebraska football faces its second of four opportunities to qualify for a bowl game on Saturday afternoon when the Maryland Terrapins visit Memorial Stadium for the second time in program history.

Head coach Mike Locksley’s squad finds itself in a similar position as the Huskers. Despite Maryland’s 5-0 start, the Terrapins are now 5-4 with a daunting final two games following a matchup with Nebraska. HuskerOnline spoke with George Gerbo of the Washington Times to get his thoughts on a must-win game for Maryland.

Here are Gerbo’s takes on what’s caused the Terrapins’ fall from grace and how they can get things back on track. Plus, he also gives a score prediction.

The 3-2-1: Nebraska must be the aggressor to get win No. 6

With just three games remaining and the potential of being an underdog and all of them, Nebraska must play like the aggressor to get its sixth win of 2023.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions and make one prediction.

Elliott Brown: Nebraska walk-on wide receiver traded his helmet for a headset - The Athletic

LINCOLN, Neb. — When Nebraska finished nonconference play in September, wide receivers coach Garret McGuire moved his base of operation to the press box. He wanted to see the game from above and diagnose coverages to help create opportunities for the Huskers on offense.

But McGuire left a void on the sideline. The Nebraska wide receivers, increasingly youthful as injuries thinned the group, needed to hear a voice. They needed someone to direct their movements.

Wake Forest scandal didn’t get same attention from NCAA as Michigan investigation. Why? - The Athletic

As the college football world follows the bizarre twists and turns of the alleged Michigan illegal signal-stealing investigation, wondering what the NCAA and the Big Ten will do, one person remains very curious: Dave Clawson. The Wake Forest coach has some additional questions, though, the biggest one being: Why has the NCAA jumped all over this and why did it apparently do and say nothing when it was tipped off to what became now known as the “WakeyLeaks” scandal, which victimized his program for three years and left the Deacon coaches in the dark that whole time?

Michigan sign stealing - What's next in Jim Harbaugh Big Ten battle - ESPN

With the Big Ten's ruling on whether Michigan violated the league's sportsmanship policy expected to arrive in the near future, the focus of the college football season's most high-profile standoff could shift to the courtroom.

Ole Miss, football coach Lane Kiffin file motion to dismiss $40M lawsuit - ESPN

Attorneys for Ole Miss and football coach Lane Kiffin filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit that a player filed against them in September, according to court documents.

Ole Miss defensive tackle DeSanto Rollins, who said he was kicked off the team for missing practices and meetings during a "mental health crisis," is suing the university and Kiffin for failure to provide equal protection, racial and sexual discrimination and multiple other allegations, according to the lawsuit.

The Overhang: Cowboys are finding creative ways to unleash CeeDee Lamb, and welcome to the NFL punting revolution

An awesome aspect about football is the infinite aspects that create it and ways to consume it. Whether it’s fantasy, gambling, scheme breakdowns, touchdown dances, Travis and Taylor, draft prospects, trench play, social media quarterbacks, highlights, lowlights, memes. There’s everything for everyone. With hundreds of players and coaches and personnel members and trends to monitor, it can be a fire hose of football that is overwhelming but also amazing.

The College Football Playoff field will be decided by these games down the stretch

It’s hard to believe, but we’ve reached the final three weeks of the college football regular season.

At this point in the season, the College Football Playoff picture normally starts to crystalize. This year has been no different.

