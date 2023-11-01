Nebraska vs Michigan State Preview: Get to Know the Spartans!!!! LIVE AT 7 PM!

Join us at 7 PM tonight as Kevin Knight (formerly of Corn Nation) of Spartans Illustrated (part of the Rivals network) joins me to talk about the upcoming game between Michigan State and Nebraska!

Who will Michigan State be starting at quarterback? What other offensive playmakers does Nebraska need to worry about?

What about Sparty’s defensive line? The defensive secondary?

How will Michigan State win? How are they with turnovers? Worse than Nebraska?

What about special teams? And what about the location - East Lansing? Will anyone show up?

The line is very low. Is it a good line. Nebraska is favored by three points, according to Draft Kings. The Over/Under is 34.5 which is INCREDIBLY LOW.

What the hell is going on at Michigan State anyway? Will Mel Tucker win his money back? Is Urban Meyer going to be the next head coach?

OR HAS EVERYONE SPARTY GIVEN UP AND GETTING READY FOR BASKETBALL SEASON?

