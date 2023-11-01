First 2023 College Football Playoff Ranking Reaction From A Nebraska Perspective

This is my initial reaction to the first 2023 College Football Rankings coming out last night.

I released the video on Youtube last night.

ChatGPT Summary:

Jon Johnston from Corn Nation discusses the 2023 College Football Playoff Committee rankings.

While Nebraska is not ranked, he offers insights into the top teams. Washington and Oregon, at positions five and six respectively, are noted for joining the Big Ten next year.

Florida State’s position at number four is surprising given their past performances, but Johnston uses their resurgence to argue that Nebraska could likewise bounce back in the future.

Johnston contrasts Nebraska’s football ambitions with the relatively lower expectations for the school’s men’s basketball team.

He finds Michigan’s rank at number three interesting, especially amid rumors of sign-stealing, and notes that Georgia ranks second while Alabama sits at eighth. Ohio State is number one due to their strong resume.

November is highlighted as a pivotal month for college football, where dreams are often crushed.

Johnston looks forward to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game, a historic rivalry.

Johnston looks forward to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game, a historic rivalry.