Opening Odds: Big Ten Teams in Week 7

Big Ten Teams In Week 7
- Ohio State is a 19.5-point favorite over Purdue. The OU Is 50.5.
- Indiana is a 34-point DOG to Michigan. The OU is 47.5, meaning they don’t expect the Hoosiers to score more than 3.
- Penn State is favored by 43 points over UMass, because why the hell is this game being played? The OU is 57.5.
- Maryland is favored by 14 over Illinois. I’d probably take the Terps and the points. The OU is 51.
- Wisconsin is favored by 9.5 over Iowa. The OU is 36.6. Wow.
- Michigan State - Rutgers has no line.
Other Games
- Colorado is favored by 12 over Stanford because The Cardinal really suck. The OU is 59
- Washington is favored by 2.5 over Oregon. The OU is 67.5. This is a HUGE game, and should be tons of fun!
- Notre Dame is favored by 2.5 over USC. The OU is 60.5. I would take the points and Notre Dame because you can’t spell SUCK without U-S-C and that especially means “defense”.
- Kentucky is a 2.5-point favorite over Mizzou. The OU is 53.
- Duke is favored by 4 over North Carolina. The OU is 47.
- Oregon State is favored by 4 over UCLA. The OU is 54.
What do you guys think of the odds on these games?
