Opening Odds: Big Ten Teams in Week 7

Nebraska has a bye week!

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is 20.5-point favorite over Bye Week!

HAHAHAHAHAHAH I am so tired of that joke, I made it myself in an effort to kill it.

Big Ten Teams In Week 7

Ohio State is a 19.5-point favorite over Purdue. The OU Is 50.5.

Indiana is a 34-point DOG to Michigan. The OU is 47.5, meaning they don’t expect the Hoosiers to score more than 3.

Penn State is favored by 43 points over UMass, because why the hell is this game being played? The OU is 57.5.

Maryland is favored by 14 over Illinois. I’d probably take the Terps and the points. The OU is 51.

Wisconsin is favored by 9.5 over Iowa. The OU is 36.6. Wow.

Michigan State - Rutgers has no line.

Other Games

Colorado is favored by 12 over Stanford because The Cardinal really suck. The OU is 59

Washington is favored by 2.5 over Oregon. The OU is 67.5. This is a HUGE game, and should be tons of fun!

Notre Dame is favored by 2.5 over USC. The OU is 60.5. I would take the points and Notre Dame because you can’t spell SUCK without U-S-C and that especially means “defense”.

Kentucky is a 2.5-point favorite over Mizzou. The OU is 53.

Duke is favored by 4 over North Carolina. The OU is 47.

Oregon State is favored by 4 over UCLA. The OU is 54.

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.