Opening Odds: Big Ten Teams in Week 7

By Jon Johnston
/ new
Nebraska has a bye week!

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is 20.5-point favorite over Bye Week!

HAHAHAHAHAHAH I am so tired of that joke, I made it myself in an effort to kill it.

Big Ten Teams In Week 7

  • Ohio State is a 19.5-point favorite over Purdue. The OU Is 50.5.
  • Indiana is a 34-point DOG to Michigan. The OU is 47.5, meaning they don’t expect the Hoosiers to score more than 3.
  • Penn State is favored by 43 points over UMass, because why the hell is this game being played? The OU is 57.5.
  • Maryland is favored by 14 over Illinois. I’d probably take the Terps and the points. The OU is 51.
  • Wisconsin is favored by 9.5 over Iowa. The OU is 36.6. Wow.
  • Michigan State - Rutgers has no line.

Other Games

  • Colorado is favored by 12 over Stanford because The Cardinal really suck. The OU is 59
  • Washington is favored by 2.5 over Oregon. The OU is 67.5. This is a HUGE game, and should be tons of fun!
  • Notre Dame is favored by 2.5 over USC. The OU is 60.5. I would take the points and Notre Dame because you can’t spell SUCK without U-S-C and that especially means “defense”.
  • Kentucky is a 2.5-point favorite over Mizzou. The OU is 53.
  • Duke is favored by 4 over North Carolina. The OU is 47.
  • Oregon State is favored by 4 over UCLA. The OU is 54.

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

