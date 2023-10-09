Huskers in the NFL Week 5

As far as transactions goes, Week 5 was pretty eventful for our former Huskers. We saw Randy Gregory cut but then traded and Cam Jurgens land on injured reserve. But we also saw Ochaun Mathis come off injured reserve while Ben Stille and Khalil Davis were activated from the practice squad. Let’s see how each former Husker did in their Week 5 games.

Nick Gates, Washington Commanders

Nick Gates gets absolutely DESTROYED on 3rd and inches ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kqCZjSQAGT — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 6, 2023

It was a tough game for Gates and the Commanders on Thursday in their loss to the Bears. Gates was the target of many fans as he whiffed on a block on 3rd and inches which allowed the Bears defender to come in and make the stop.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

In the Texans loss to the Falcons, Collins had two tackles but one did get his first tackle for loss on the season while also finishing with a quarterback hurry.

Khalil Davis, Houston Texans

Former Birmingham Stallions DT Khalil Davis is having a MONSTER game today, with



4 Tackles

1 Forced Fumble



The #Texans signed Khalil to the active roster last week, and he repays them with a great performance.



Watch his forced fumble on Bijan Robinson



H/T @AaronWilson_NFL pic.twitter.com/yEc4uXj0zH — LanePFN (@LanePFN) October 8, 2023

Activated again from the practice squad, Khalil Davis had quite the game for the Texans, finishing with four tackles but also having a key forced fumble in the third quarter on rookie running back Khalil Davis.

Dicaprio Bootle, Carolina Panthers

Active for a second straight week, Bootle finished with a single tackle on a second quarter kickoff.

Ben Stille, Arizona Cardinals

Injuries led the Cardinals to elevating Stille from the practice squad and he wasted no time making his sole tackle early in the first quarter. Stille did make another tackle but a penalty wiped it away.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Struggling early on against the Arizona Cardinals, Taylor-Britt stepped up with a huge pick six to swing the momentum and help the Bengals take the lead. Add in a couple more passes defended and it was another strong game for Taylor-Britt.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts to Jack Stoll pic.twitter.com/9VIWaazyGT — DIE-HARD Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 8, 2023

Stoll wasn’t just opening holes for the Eagles running backs this weekend, he did get his first catch of the season for a four yard gain.

Brett Maher, Los Angeles Rams

It was a quiet day for Maher who didn’t have a single field goal attempt and was successful in both extra point attempts.

Ochaun Mathis, Los Angeles Rams

Mathis made his season debut coming off injured reserve to face off against the Eagles. Mathis wasn’t able to make any plays but it did appear he was held on one play that may have prevented him from getting his first sack of his career.

Randy Gregory, San Francisco 49ers

After reports of Gregory being cut by the Denver Broncos, the next day it was reported that Gregory had actually been traded to the 49ers. Gregory was inactive against the Cowboys but hopefully he’ll get back to his Dallas days as he struggled to make an impact with the Broncos.

BYE Week

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers