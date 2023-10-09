Monday Flakes: A Good Weekend For Husker Sports

This week, I will be watching Ranchhand 3 run in his district cross country meet. His season started with hopes of qualifying for state as a team and potentially placing high enough to make it as an individual (in case the team didn’t qualify). Unfortunately, he has reaggravated a back injury he suffered as a freshman. He can still run but his performance has suffered quite a bit because he can’t run every day and stay in shape. We’ll see how it goes, but my main hope is he doesn’t hurt himself even more.

The store in the article below is in Ainsworth, which happens to be where my son’s district meet will be run. Maybe I’ll stop in and browse the store. I have to admit that I didn’t even know it was there but after reading about it, I’m excited to see what is there.

A Western Store in Small-Town Nebraska Keeps on Dressing Cowboys in the Age of Amazon | The Daily Yonder

Corn Flakes

Bácskay Qualifies for Paris Olympics - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nebraska women’s gymnastics’ Csenge Bácskay, a sophomore from Budapest, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics as an individual in vault representing Hungary.

Huskers Overpower Buckeyes in Season Opener - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Three NU shooters finished in the top five overall. Defending smallbore NCAA Champion and senior captain Cecelia Ossi earned a first-place finish with an aggregate score of 1,182, while sophomore Tori Watts placed third with a 1,175 and sophomore Emma Rhode was fifth with a 1,173.

Houston Astros Set Final Roster For ALDS vs. Minnesota Twins - Sports Illustrated Inside The Astros

Former Husker Jake Meyers makes the Astros roster for the ALDS series with the Minnesota Twins, which starts on Saturday.

Dale Nets Nation-Leading 19th Goal, Huskers Win 4-2 on Senior Day - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Behind Eleanor Dale’s eighth brace of the season, the Nebraska soccer team defeated Iowa at Hibner Stadium 4-2 on Saturday afternoon in front of 1,390 fans.

#2 Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Michigan - Corn Nation

They started off shaky, but the Huskers only got stronger as the match went on.

Rhule after Huskers fight to road win: 'That's the team that I want to coach'

Husker head coach Matt Rhule said in the postgame he loved how his team kept taking the field on Friday night.

College Football Hall of Fame pays tribute to Nebraska

And with one look at the hall, it could’ve been mistaken for Nebraska’s state capitol – red everywhere you look!

Sports!

The Tush Push Is the Eagles’ Star Play. Could It Work for Other Teams? - The Ringer

Philadelphia popularized this play during its Super Bowl run last season and has been running it to great effect in 2023. But the Eagles aren’t the only team that can do it—they’re just the one that’s willing to try it the most.

Simone Biles' real prize at worlds was getting peace of mind

Simone Biles leaves world championships with five medals, four of them gold. She now has 37 from the world championships and Olympics.

Aces dominate Liberty in 2nd half to win WNBA Finals opener - ESPN

The Las Vegas Aces pulled away from the New York Liberty in the second half to win 99-82 on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

College Football Week 6 Takeaways: Miami Baffles, Oklahoma Flexes Muscles - Sports Illustrated

There were several wild moments from the first Saturday in October, but the Hurricanes and Sooners are at the top of the list.

'Was that hard or what?' — Nick Saban and Alabama are finding ways to win, but is this sustainable?

This Alabama team isn't one of Nick Saban's best. But the Tide are first in the SEC West and still in the CFP picture.

The Weekly Dump

Giraffe poop seized at Minnesota airport from woman planning to make necklace out of it - CBS News

The woman brought a box of giraffe feces from Kenya to the U.S., according to customs officials. It was seized and destroyed.