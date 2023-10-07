2 Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Michigan

The Huskers sweep the Wolverines, 29-27, 25-17, 25-14.

Harper Murray’s return home wasn’t an easy three set win.

The Huskers started off rough and committed a lot of errors early in set one. This has been a theme for them so far early in these B1G Ten road games.

Michigan got off to a lead early and made the Huskers fight from behind for the whole set. They were taking control of the net and their defense was solid. The Wolverines kept many balls alive and kills were hard to come by for the Huskers. Nebraska didn’t get a lead in the set until it was 28-27.

Late in the set both teams were battling and exchanging service errors. The Huskers fended off five set points before capitalizing on Michigan errors. Nebraska had five services errors in the set.

Lindsay Krause led the Huskers in set one with 7 kills hitting .500. Nebraska hit .250 in the set while Michigan hit .286.

Nebraska started off strong in set 2 cruising off to an 8-2 start. Michigan started to claw their way back up with strong serves and great defense. But the Huskers were too much and they finished off the set strong. Lexi Rodriguez was all over the court making plays only Lexi Rodriguez can make.

Set three started off with the teams exchanging points before the Huskers started to take control. Nebraska never let up the rest of the set and the Huskers finished off the game with a solid win.

Both teams had a lot of service errors as Nebraska had 13 and Michigan had 12. Nebraska ended the night with 6 aces, while the Wolverines had 4. I’m sure the Huskers will continue to work on serving as that has been plaguing them lately.

Harper Murray had a good showing for her face off against her sister Kendall. She ended the night with 13 kills and 11 digs, hitting .423 on the match. Kendall had 5 kills hitting, .076.

While Murray had a good showing it was Lindsay Krause’s night to shine. She had 15 kills hitting .519. Bergen Reilly ended the night with 40 assists and 7 digs. Lexi Rodriguez led all players in digs with 16.

The Huskers held Michigan to .173 hitting, while hitting .343 themselves.

Nebraska’s next match up is next Friday in Lincoln against Michigan State at 6:00.