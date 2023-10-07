Harper Murray Heads Home as #2 Nebraska takes on Michigan Game Thread

Will the Huskers remain undefeated as they head to Harper Murray’s hometown to take on her sister, Kendall Murray and the rest of the Michigan Wolverines?

Michigan is coming in after their first B1G Ten win against Northwestern last night. As the Huskers overcame a slow start to take down Michigan State in four.

Volleyball vs Michigan

#2 University of Nebraska (14-0) vs. University of Michigan (3-11)

When: Saturday, October 7th, 2023, 7:30 PM (CDT)

Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Video: BTN/FOXSports

#2 Nebraska (14-0, B1G 5-0)

#2 Bergen Reilly 6’1” FR S

#5 Bekka Allick 6’4” SO MB

#6 Laney Choboy 5’3” FR DS/Libero

#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6” SO DS/Libero

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5” JR DS/Libero

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0” JR S

#10 Caroline Jurevicius 6’2” FR OH

#11 Hayden Kubik 6’2” SO OH

#13 Merritt Beason 6’4” JR OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5” JR OH

#15 Andi Jackson 6’3” FR MB

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4” JR OH

#27 Harper Murray 6’2” FR OH

#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5” SO MB

Michigan (3-11, B1G 1-4)

#1 Serena Nyambio 6’2” SO MB

#3 Brooke Humphrey 5’10” SR DS/Libero

#4 Scottee Johnson 6’0” DR S

#7 Morgan Burke 6’0” FR S

#8 Mira Chopra 6’3” JR MB/OPP

#11 Amalia Simmons 5’11” R-FR OH/OPP

#13 Valentina Vaulet 6’1” FR OPP/OH

#17 Jacque Boney 6’4” JR MB

#19 Maddi Cuchran 5’5” JR DS/Libero

#27 Kendall Murray 6’2” SR OPP/OH