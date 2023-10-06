2 Huskers Struggle Early, Beat Michigan State in 4 Sets

The Huskers pulled out the win after yet another slow start on the road. This seems to be the name of the game when we are on the road. Hopefully tomorrow, against Michigan, they will actually play in front and not have to come from behind.

Yet again service errors were an issue for both teams. Both teams ended the game with 15 errors each. Looks like John Cook will have a lot of girls in service jail after this match. I still don’t know what that means, but hopefully it helps the deep problems that we have with serving.

Set one saw the Huskers down 20-15 at one point and looking at this you would think they would lose the set already. The Huskers ended up coming back and winning the set 25-23 though. That doesn’t mean they were playing good by any means though. They were hitting in the negatives at several times during the first set.

Set two was even worse than the first. They were going point-for-point for a the first half of the set, then Michigan State just took it to the Huskers winning the set 25-16. This is sort of scary going into the match against Wisconsin.

Sets three and four looked like the #2 Nebraska Cornhuskers. It seemed like Cook lit a fire under them during the break and they came out and never looked back after that. They started the third up 5-0 and started the 4th set 4-0. The Spartans never really got close to them on the scoreboard during these two sets.

Harper Murray led all hitters with a hitting percentage of .176 and adding 12 kills. Merritt Beason was right behind her, per usual, with 9 kills and hitting .129. Krause had 9 kills hitting .381 on 21 total attemps.

Lexi Rodriguez led the team with 13 digs in the match. According to Coach Cook, Rodriguez and Choboy could have a lot more digs if we didn’t have so many service errors so she could’ve had more if there weren’t so many errors in this match.

Even though Bekka Allick didn’t have the best hitting night, she was pretty solid at the net for the Huskers. She had a team high 4 blocks and added 3 digs to that.

The Huskers will look to come out faster and stronger tomorrow night when they take on Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Luckily, this match will actually be on TV.

The match will start at 7:30 pm CDT tomorrow at the Crisler Center for the showdown between the Murray sisters.