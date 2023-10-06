Keisei Tominaga Named Preseason All Big Ten

It’s time folks. Believe it or not, basketball season is right around the corner. Or as we call it around here, Nebrasketball season.

To start the season off we have a big honor with Nebraska’s own Keisei Tominaga being named to the Preseason All Big Ten Team. He is one of ten players in the conference to earn such honors.

Tominaga averaged 13.1 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 50.3% from the floor during the 2022-23 season. He shot 40% from beyond the arch. He totaled 66 3 pointers all season and was 85% from the foul line.

His conference play last season is what made him standout and solidified his place on the court for the Cornhuskers. During this stretch he averaged 14.2 ppg while shooting 51.2% from the floor and 41% from the three point line. In total he had seven twenty plus point games out of nine games all season. His biggest game was against Penn State where he had a career high of 30 points.

Keisi is just the third player from Nebraska to earn the preseason honor. The other two were James Palmer Jr. in 2018 and Terran Petteway in 2014. He was named Honorable Mention All Big Ten last season along with being an Academic All Big Ten player. Keisi also played on the 2022 Japan Senior National Team and 2020 Japan 3 on 3 Olympic basketball squad,