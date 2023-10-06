Friday Flakes: Fantasy Football is Dumb - At Least for this Week

I know nobody cares to hear about somebody else’s trials and tribulations. This is even more true when those trials and tribulations are related to fantasy football.

So I’ll keep this short.

A couple weeks ago I decided that I have no hope with sports. My Cubs were choking. Nebraska football is a bad football team. Lebron James plays for the Lakers. Lastly, the Chicago Bears are years from being competitive.

Which brings me to last night. My fantasy football matchup this week meant that I was going against a team that had Justin Fields and DJ Moore. Those two haven’t done anything all year long.

Their stat line from last night?

Justin Fields - 282 yards passing and four touchdowns with 57 yards rushing.

DJ Moore - Eight receptions 230 yards and three touchdowns.

DJ Moore scored 54 points which is three more points than he had scored in the prior four games combined.

So as a result of one Thursday night game in which my favorite NFL team played well they also handed me a loss on the fantasy football side of things.

So dumb.

If you would like to complain about your fantasy football team in the comments - have at it.

The Truth

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Big Ten announces Nebraska's conference games through 2028

The Big Ten announced the conference games and locations from 2024 to 2028 on Thursday morning. Nebraska’s conference foes and the majority of its schedule have been set for the next five seasons.

The dates and times of the games were not announced, but each game was identified as home or away.

The 3-2-1: A wide open West and Nebraska must feel key holes

With eight weeks left, the Big Ten West appears wide open. Nebraska also goes on the road this week without two top defenders.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, we ask two questions and make one prediction.

Nebraska Recruiting: Commitment stat check – Week 6

Nebraska's commitments were back in action this week. Carter Nelson continues to have a monster senior year for Ainsworth (Neb.).

Untold stories of football's Air Raid revolution - ESPN

Long before the world knew Mike Leach or Dana Holgorsen or any of the other oddballs, eccentrics and revolutionaries of the Air Raid fraternity, Hal Mumme was a high school coach in Copperas Cove, Texas, with a problem.

Nebraska mailbag: Is a bowl game anything more than a slight possibility? - The Athletic

Winless on the road in 2023, Nebraska is leaving home again for a Friday night visit to Illinois, where it has won twice in four previous Big Ten matchups.

The Huskers and the Illini both sit 2-3 and 0-2 in conference play. Not even a fire at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium could halt the slow march toward this 7 p.m. CT kickoff.

Former Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will not participate in school’s sexual harassment hearing - The Athletic

Former Michigan State coach Mel Tucker will not participate in a university hearing Thursday and Friday regarding sexual harassment allegations made against him by rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy, his lawyers said Thursday.

Inside Puka Nacua’s record-setting NFL start – and how Cooper Kupp, a college coach and his mom helped launch it

Cooper Kupp watched as Puka Nacua cycled through 1-on-1 drills. Then, the Los Angeles Rams receivers discussed.

What are the secrets to thwarting press coverage with a slant? What leverage is most likely to beat out a defender on a go ball in the red zone?

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

How to Spend $100 on Airport Food Without Really Trying - WSJ

Unless it’s an early-morning caffeine emergency or vacation mimosa, I’d sooner board last than spring for snacks and drinks at the airport.

Yet there I was on Sunday, wearing out the company credit card at shops and restaurants for a few hours at Sky Harbor International Airport.

My mission: See how far $100 would go in an era of high inflation and daily social-media posts on outrageous airport prices. That’s a deceptively complicated task in a place where the same two bottles of water cost $5 in one spot and $8 down the hall.

Every Trap in ‘Saw’ History, Ranked by Chances of Survival - The Ringer

After the release of ‘Saw X,’ it’s only right to go through all 73 traps in franchise history and rank them by odds of survival