Hoping To End The Three Year Streak: Nebraska vs. Illinois & VB vs Sparty Game Thread

Welcome to our sixth Game Thread of the 2023 Nebraska football season.

Nate M’s Quick Thoughts: Illinois is 3-0 against Nebraska over the past three seasons. Going into this season I predicted that Illinois would beat Nebraska. This was based off of Bret Bielema’s track record. However, Illinois has not played as well as I expected while Nebraska has played about as well as I expected going into the season. Which isn’t good.

Now I believe that Nebraska should be able to find a way to win this game. Just just need to find four wins over the next seven games. This would be a big step in that direction.

Nate M’s Prediction: Nebraska 24 - Illinois 13.

Date: Today!

Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL

Time: 7:00 p.m. Central.

TV Broadcast Info: FS1. Play-by-Play: Jeff Levering. Analyst: Mark Helfrich.

Radio Broadcast Info: Husker Radio Network (Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning and Jessica Coody)

Internet Radio: Huskers.com

Nebraska-Illinois Series History:

Saturday’s meeting between Nebraska and Illinois will be the 21st all-time matchup between the schools and the 11th consecutive season the teams have met on the gridiron. Nebraska has a 13-6-1 edge in the all-time series, including a 6-4 advantage since Nebraska joined the Big Ten.

• Nebraska won six of the first seven meetings as conference foes, but Illinois brings a three-game series win streak into Friday’s matchup.

• Nebraska owns a 9-3 edge in games played in Lincoln, including 5-3 at Memorial Stadium.

• The Huskers won 54-35 in Lincoln in 2018, marking Nebraska’s first 50-point outburst in a Big Ten Conference game.

• The only meetings between 1953 and 2013 came in 1985 and 1986 when Nebraska won both ends of a home-and-home series.

• Nebraska defeated Illinois and Red Grange, 14-0, in 1925, marking the only time in Grange’s career he was held scoreless in a home game.

The Matchup from Huskers Game Notes:

Nebraska returns to the road on Friday night when the Huskers travel to Illinois for a Big Ten West battle. The matchup between Nebraska and the Fighting Illini will kick off at 7 p.m. at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

Television coverage will be provided by FS1 with the contest available on the Huskers Radio Network, the official Huskers App and Huskers.com.

The Huskers complete the first half of their 2023 schedule at Illinois before moving into a bye week after the contest. Nebraska takes a 2-3 record into the game, including an 0-2 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers are coming off a home setback against No. 2 Michigan on Saturday in Lincoln. The trip to Illinois is Nebraska’s only road game in a six-game stretch, following the Huskers’ recent three-game homestand and back-to-back home contests against Northwestern (Oct. 21) and Purdue (Oct. 28).

Illinois comes into the game with the same record as Nebraska at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play.

Coach Bret Bielema’s squad will also be looking to rebound from a loss last week, suffering a 44-19 loss at Purdue. Illinois features one of the top passing offenses in the conference, averaging 242.6 yards per game through the air.

Nebraska holds a strong 13-6-1 overall lead in the series heading into the game, however Illinois has captured the past three meetings between the two schools. Nebraska and Illinois have a history of close games in Champaign. Three of the four contests at Illinois since Nebraska joined the Big Ten have been one-score contests.

Volleyball vs Michigan State!!!

#2 University of Nebraska (13-0) vs. Michigan State University (11-4)

When: Friday, October 6th, 2023, 6:00 PM (CDT)

Where: East Lansing, Michigan

Video: B1G+

Radio: Husker Radio Network

Live Stats

#2 Nebraska (13-0, B1G 4-0)

#2 Bergen Reilly 6’1” FR S

#5 Bekka Allick 6’4” SO MB

#6 Laney Choboy 5’3” FR DS/Libero

#7 Maisie Boesiger 5’6” SO DS/Libero

#8 Lexi Rodriguez 5’5” JR DS/Libero

#9 Kennedi Orr 6’0” JR S

#10 Caroline Jurevicius 6’2” FR OH

#11 Hayden Kubik 6’2” SO OH

#13 Merritt Beason 6’4” JR OH

#14 Ally Batenhorst 6’5” JR OH

#15 Andi Jackson 6’3” FR MB

#22 Lindsay Krause 6’4” JR OH

#27 Harper Murray 6’2” FR OH

#44 Maggie Mendelson 6’5” SO MB

Michigan State (11-4, B1G 3-1)

#1 Nalani Iosia 5’8” SR DS/Libero

#2 Karolina Staniszewska 6’0” FR OH

#6 Nil Okur 6’1” SO MB

#12 Evie Doezema 6’3” SO MB

#13 Aliyah Moore 5’9” JR OH

#14 Taylah Holdem 6’2” FR OH

#16 Grace Kelly 6’0” JR OH

#17 Jayhlin Swain 5’4” SO DS/ Libero

#19 Amani McArthur 6’3” 5th MB

#23 Cameron Berger 5’11” FR S

#25 Julia Bishop 5’11” JR S