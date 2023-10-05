College Football Schedule 10/5/23 - 10/7/23

The college football week started on Wednesday. We are now deep into the season where most days of the week will have some sort of football playing on it. Whether it is college or NFL.
This week our beloved Huskers will take on the stout Illini of Illinois on Friday night. Yes, a Friday night game my friends. While odd for us, it does leave it open for an unlimited cornucopia of games to pick from on Saturday.
Starting the day at 11am central is the Red River Shootout between nationally ranked Oklahoma and Texas. A great chance to see if Oklahoma is really a ranked team or if Texas is really that good this year.
Lowkey game on this schedule might just be Alabama vs. Texas A&M. I say that just based on the fact that A&M might be better than their record shows and Alabama has been struggling this year. Is there another upset in the rivalry brewing for the Aggies?
Personally, I’d look out west to the Fresno-Wyoming game later in the night. That game just might dictate the power of the Mountain West this season.
Anywho, I hope you enjoy the first weekend in October.
College Football Schedule for 10/5/23 - 10/7/23
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Thursday, October 5th (Printable TV schedule w/ DirecTV channels)
|Sam Houston at Liberty
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
|7:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Friday, October 6th
|Cornell at Harvard
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Kansas State at Oklahoma State
|6:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Nebraska at Illinois
|7:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Saturday, October 7th
|Boston College at Army
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|LSU at Missouri
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Maryland at Ohio State
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas)
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / ESPN2
|Toledo at UMass
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Western Michigan at Mississippi State
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|William & Mary at Virginia
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Lehigh at Fordham
|12:00 PM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|Yale at Dartmouth
|12:30 PM
|NESN / $espn+ Video
|Marshall at NC State
|1:00 PM
|CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
|Howard at Northwestern
|2:00 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Washington State at UCLA
|2:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Alabama at Texas A&M
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Maine at Richmond
|2:30 PM
|MASN / $Flo Video
|North Texas at Navy
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Syracuse at North Carolina
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Texas State at Louisiana Lafayette
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Virginia Tech at Florida State
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Wake Forest at Clemson
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|South Florida at UAB
|3:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|UCF at Kansas
|3:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Vanderbilt at Florida
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Colorado at Arizona State
|5:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Florida A&M at Southern
|6:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Kentucky at Georgia
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|South Dakota State at Illinois State
|6:00 PM
|Marquee SN / $espn+ Video
|Arkansas at Ole Miss
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Michigan at Minnesota
|6:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video
|Notre Dame at Louisville
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Fresno State at Wyoming
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|San Jose State at Boise State
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|TCU at Iowa State
|7:00 PM
|FS2 / FOX Video
|Texas Tech at Baylor
|7:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Oregon State at Cal
|9:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Arizona at USC
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
|Albany at Towson
|3:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Arkansas State at Troy
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Ball State at Eastern Michigan
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Bethune Cookman at Alabama State
|2:00 PM
|HBCU GO Video
|Bowling Green at Miami
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio)
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Butler at St. Thomas MN
|12:00 PM
|FOX9 (cable) / Midco (cable)
|Campbell at Hampton
|1:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Central Michigan at Buffalo
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Colorado State at Utah State
|7:00 PM
|MW Video / KJZZ (cable)
|Dayton at Morehead State
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Delaware State at CCSU
|12:00 PM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Duquesne at Delaware
|2:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Georgetown at Penn
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Grambling at Alcorn
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Holy Cross at Bucknell
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Houston Christian at Nicholls
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Idaho at Cal Poly
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Jackson State at Alabama A&M
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Kent State at Ohio
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Lafayette at Princeton
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Marist at Columbia
|11:30 AM
|$espn+ Video
|McNeese at A&M Commerce
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Mercer at ETSU
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Montana at UC Davis
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / My58 (cable) / MTN (cable)
|DII: Morehouse at Tuskegee
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Murray State at South Dakota
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|NC Central at Elon
|1:00 PM
|$Flo Video / WMYV (cable)
|North Dakota State at Missouri State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
|Northern Arizona at Weber State
|7:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Northern Illinois at Akron
|2:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Northern Iowa at Indiana State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Northwestern State at Lamar
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Old Dominion at Southern Miss
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Purdue at Iowa
|2:30 PM
|$Peacock Video
|Robert Morris at Gardner Webb
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Rhode Island at Brown
|11:00 AM
|$espn+ Video
|Rutgers at Wisconsin
|11:00 AM
|$Peacock Video
|Sacred Heart at LIU
|11:00 AM
|NEC Front Row Video
|Samford at Wofford
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
|SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|SEMO at Central Arkansas
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|South Alabama at Louisiana Monroe
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Southern Illinois at Youngstown State
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Southern Utah at Tarleton State
|6:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech
|8:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stetson at Presbyterian
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stonehill at Merrimack
|12:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Stony Brook at Morgan State
|N/A
|Canceled
|Tennessee State at Kennesaw State
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|The Citadel at Furman
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Tulsa at Florida Atlantic
|5:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UConn at Rice
|4:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UT Martin at Eastern Illinois
|2:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|UTSA at Temple
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Valparaiso at Drake
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Villanova at North Carolina A&T
|3:00 PM
|$Flo Video
|Virginia Lynchburg at SC State
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Western Carolina at Chattanooga
|3:00 PM
|$espn+ Video
|Western Illinois at North Dakota
|1:00 PM
|$espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
|Yale at Dartmouth
|12:30 PM
|$espn+ Video
