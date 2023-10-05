 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Schedule 10/5/23 - 10/7/23

Days are shorter. cooler, and the year is fleeting.

By Patrick L Gerhart
Harvard Vs Cornell Football at Harvard Stadium Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The college football week started on Wednesday. We are now deep into the season where most days of the week will have some sort of football playing on it. Whether it is college or NFL.

This week our beloved Huskers will take on the stout Illini of Illinois on Friday night. Yes, a Friday night game my friends. While odd for us, it does leave it open for an unlimited cornucopia of games to pick from on Saturday.

Starting the day at 11am central is the Red River Shootout between nationally ranked Oklahoma and Texas. A great chance to see if Oklahoma is really a ranked team or if Texas is really that good this year.

Lowkey game on this schedule might just be Alabama vs. Texas A&M. I say that just based on the fact that A&M might be better than their record shows and Alabama has been struggling this year. Is there another upset in the rivalry brewing for the Aggies?

Personally, I’d look out west to the Fresno-Wyoming game later in the night. That game just might dictate the power of the Mountain West this season.

Anywho, I hope you enjoy the first weekend in October.

College Football Schedule for 10/5/23 - 10/7/23

﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
﻿Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Thursday, October 5th (Printable TV schedule w/ DirecTV channels)
Sam Houston at Liberty 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech 7:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Friday, October 6th
Cornell at Harvard 6:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Kansas State at Oklahoma State 6:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Nebraska at Illinois 7:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Saturday, October 7th
Boston College at Army 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
LSU at Missouri 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video
Maryland at Ohio State 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas) 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / ESPN2
Toledo at UMass 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Western Michigan at Mississippi State 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
William & Mary at Virginia 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Lehigh at Fordham 12:00 PM SNY / $espn+ Video
Yale at Dartmouth 12:30 PM NESN / $espn+ Video
Marshall at NC State 1:00 PM CWTV (channel finder) (streaming)
Howard at Northwestern 2:00 PM BTN / FOX Video
Washington State at UCLA 2:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Alabama at Texas A&M 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Maine at Richmond 2:30 PM MASN / $Flo Video
North Texas at Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Syracuse at North Carolina 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Texas State at Louisiana Lafayette 2:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Virginia Tech at Florida State 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Wake Forest at Clemson 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
South Florida at UAB 3:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
UCF at Kansas 3:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Vanderbilt at Florida 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Colorado at Arizona State 5:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Florida A&M at Southern 6:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Kentucky at Georgia 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
South Dakota State at Illinois State 6:00 PM Marquee SN / $espn+ Video
Arkansas at Ole Miss 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Michigan at Minnesota 6:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video
Notre Dame at Louisville 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Fresno State at Wyoming 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Georgia Tech at Miami 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
San Jose State at Boise State 7:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
TCU at Iowa State 7:00 PM FS2 / FOX Video
Texas Tech at Baylor 7:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Oregon State at Cal 9:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Arizona at USC 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Games online only or not scheduled for nationally available networks
Albany at Towson 3:00 PM $Flo Video
Arkansas State at Troy 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Ball State at Eastern Michigan 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Bethune Cookman at Alabama State 2:00 PM HBCU GO Video
Bowling Green at Miami 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Butler at St. Thomas MN 12:00 PM FOX9 (cable) / Midco (cable)
Campbell at Hampton 1:00 PM $Flo Video
Central Michigan at Buffalo 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Colorado State at Utah State 7:00 PM MW Video / KJZZ (cable)
Dayton at Morehead State 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Delaware State at CCSU 12:00 PM NEC Front Row Video
Duquesne at Delaware 2:00 PM $Flo Video
Georgetown at Penn 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Grambling at Alcorn 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Holy Cross at Bucknell 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Houston Christian at Nicholls 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Idaho at Cal Poly 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Jackson State at Alabama A&M 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Kent State at Ohio 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Lafayette at Princeton 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Marist at Columbia 11:30 AM $espn+ Video
McNeese at A&M Commerce 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Mercer at ETSU 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Montana at UC Davis 6:00 PM $espn+ Video / My58 (cable) / MTN (cable)
DII: Morehouse at Tuskegee 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Murray State at South Dakota 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
NC Central at Elon 1:00 PM $Flo Video / WMYV (cable)
North Dakota State at Missouri State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video / ABC ND (cable)
Northern Arizona at Weber State 7:00 PM $espn+ Video
Northern Illinois at Akron 2:30 PM $espn+ Video
Northern Iowa at Indiana State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Northwestern State at Lamar 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Old Dominion at Southern Miss 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Purdue at Iowa 2:30 PM $Peacock Video
Robert Morris at Gardner Webb 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Rhode Island at Brown 11:00 AM $espn+ Video
Rutgers at Wisconsin 11:00 AM $Peacock Video
Sacred Heart at LIU 11:00 AM NEC Front Row Video
Samford at Wofford 12:30 PM $espn+ Video
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
SEMO at Central Arkansas 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
South Alabama at Louisiana Monroe 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Southern Illinois at Youngstown State 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
Southern Utah at Tarleton State 6:00 PM $espn+ Video
Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech 8:00 PM $espn+ Video
Stetson at Presbyterian 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Stonehill at Merrimack 12:00 PM $espn+ Video
Stony Brook at Morgan State N/A Canceled
Tennessee State at Kennesaw State 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
The Citadel at Furman 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Tulsa at Florida Atlantic 5:00 PM $espn+ Video
UConn at Rice 4:00 PM $espn+ Video
UT Martin at Eastern Illinois 2:00 PM $espn+ Video
UTSA at Temple 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Valparaiso at Drake 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Villanova at North Carolina A&T 3:00 PM $Flo Video
Virginia Lynchburg at SC State 1:00 PM $espn+ Video
Western Carolina at Chattanooga 3:00 PM $espn+ Video
Western Illinois at North Dakota 1:00 PM $espn+ Video / Midco (cable)
Yale at Dartmouth 12:30 PM $espn+ Video

