College Football Schedule 10/5/23 - 10/7/23

The college football week started on Wednesday. We are now deep into the season where most days of the week will have some sort of football playing on it. Whether it is college or NFL.

This week our beloved Huskers will take on the stout Illini of Illinois on Friday night. Yes, a Friday night game my friends. While odd for us, it does leave it open for an unlimited cornucopia of games to pick from on Saturday.

Starting the day at 11am central is the Red River Shootout between nationally ranked Oklahoma and Texas. A great chance to see if Oklahoma is really a ranked team or if Texas is really that good this year.

Lowkey game on this schedule might just be Alabama vs. Texas A&M. I say that just based on the fact that A&M might be better than their record shows and Alabama has been struggling this year. Is there another upset in the rivalry brewing for the Aggies?

Personally, I’d look out west to the Fresno-Wyoming game later in the night. That game just might dictate the power of the Mountain West this season.

Anywho, I hope you enjoy the first weekend in October.