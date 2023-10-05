Big Ten Announces Conference Football Opponents For 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, & 2028

So, with the changes in the conference make up that have happened in the past two years. Notably; USC, UCLA, Oregon, & Washington. The Big Ten conference has updated it’s conference opponent schedule for the years 2024 though 2028.

Is that a long ways out? Sure it is. But it saves a bunch of headaches regarding scheduling non conference opponents and other hurdles the schedulers in each athletic department face year in and year out.

As for Nebraska, here is their year by year slate:

2024

Home: Illinois - Rutgers - UCLA - Wisconsin

Away: Indiana - Iowa - Ohio State - Purdue - USC

2025

Home: Iowa - Michigan - Michigan State - Northwestern - USC

Away: Maryland - Minnesota - Penn State - UCLA

2026

Home: Indiana - Maryland - Ohio State - Washington

Away: Illinois - Iowa - Michigan State - Oregon - Rutgers

2027

Home: Iowa - Minnesota - Oregon - Purdue - Rutgers

Away: Northwestern - Ohio State - Washington - Wisconsin

2028

Home: Northwestern - Penn State - UCLA - Wisconsin

Away: Iowa - Michigan - Minnesota - Purdue - USC

A few things to note here. Iowa is Nebraska’s lone game each year that does not change. There are not dates scheduled for any of these games yet. Starting in 2024 the Big Ten Football Championship Game will be played by the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season. The tiebreaking rules have yet to be announced for the choosing of the top two teams.

Overall, this looks like a fairly decent schedule for all the teams involved. It is hard to determine whether a team will be good or not more than a year out so saying Nebraska’s scheduled is stacked against them is a little tough to decipher.

Nebraska gets one trip to the West Coast every year, which means more exposure for the Husker brand into areas where we might see better recruiting.

Well, outside of the fact that the Huskers will play both Ohio State and USC on the road in 2024. Those will probably be tough for a team that is most likely going to still be in a rebuilding phase.

Per usual, give us your thoughts in the comments below.

Live Show To Discuss This Issue!