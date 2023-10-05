NEBRASKA vs Illinois: How To Watch Huskers Football - Spreads, Odds, Game Time, TV/Streaming/Radio...And Fire Watch

THE BETTING BASICS

Current Line: Nebraska +3 1⁄ 2

Moneyline: Nebraska +142/Illinois -170

Over/Under: 43 (-110 both ways)

ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor: Huskers 38.9%/Illinois 61.1%

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

HOW SHOULD YOU SPEND YOUR MONEY

The lines themselves seem to say that getting beat 45-7 by Michigan is worse than getting beat 44-19 by, until that game, hapless Purdue. Or even if they’re calling it even and allowing for Illinois’ home field advantage (THEY’RE ON FIRE! Hohoho), the bookies are basically calling these equally mediocre teams thus far.

Two numbers which stuck out to me for an Over play are Anthony Grant rushing yards (56.5) and Tom Fidone receiving yards (23.5). However, let’s get to the guy who knows what the hell he is talking about. At the risk of hexing him, Mark is 4-0 with his picks so far.

The Wagers: Huskers +3 1/2, Over 43

“Nebraska +3.5 to +3 is a bettors dream. We’re gonna be sacking their QB and running the damn ball. If it goes down to +2.5 take the Nebraska moneyline. I also like the over because it’s two teams on a short week, which typically favors the offense.”

GAME THOUGHTS

There are two thoughts here and I’m not sure how to meld them yet.

1) Illinois is a bit of a dumpster fire (see Purdue game above). Their Ryan Walters-less defense (He’s now HC at Purdue) has turned into a swinging gate and of last week’s losses, Illinois’ seems to be worse of the two.

2) Nebraska’s offense moves the ball better than you’d think but their ability to capitalize on decent drives is frustrating whether it’s a missed FG or 4th down failure. Also, and let’s face it, if this game plays out as close as it appears it might, you simply wouldn’t bet on the Huskers getting that winning score at the end or in OT, would you.

Fun stat for both teams? They are a combined 0-6 vs. the Power 5 this season.

Iliini QB Luke Altmeyer has a solid completion percentage of 65 but his 5 TDs vs 7 picks suggests we should be able to jump start some turnovers. However, RB Reggie Love is still around and averaging almost 6 YPC, so the defensive line will have to get its mojo back to shut him down.

Their defense thus far may be exactly what we need to gain some confidence on offense having given up 420 YPG. If Haarberg continues to limit turnovers, that should translate into some points.

But if I’ve learned anything, it’s that there are no guaranteed conference wins anymore. Especially playing when Bert’s on the other sideline; I hate it, but the man has our number. Let’s hope Matt Rhule calling out the players produces the effort to get over the hump - one game at a time starting with this one.

GAME DAY INFO

**Fire Watch: The cause of the fire which broke out in Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Tuesday night is still under investigation. The rumors stating Illinois HC Bert Bleemama was the man responsible are unverified. CFD investigators said there no truth to him having ignited the blaze after breaking into through a hot dog window and trying start a fire on the flat top grill.

**Chance of stadium wildfire Saturday: 2% (Coach should be with his team for duration of the contest.)

Date/Time: Friday, October 6, 2023 at 7:00pm CDT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln NE Champaign, IL

Surface: Field Turf (The crappy kind - NOT crafted by The Bobfather himself in Husker Valhalla)

Opposition Blog: Check out Illinois news at The Champaign Room, SBNation’s site covering the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Series Record: Nebraska leads the all-time series 13-6-1 but Illinois is currently on a 3-game win streak.

TV: The game will be televised on FS1 with Play-by-Play: Jeff Levering; Analyst: Mark Helfrich. It can be streamed on the Fox Sports app with a login from your service provider.

Radio: Huskers Radio Network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at Huskers.com and the Huskers App. The crew will be: Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning, and Jessica Coody. The pre- and post-game shows will be handled by Matt Coatney, Tommy Armstrong & Ben McLaughlin.

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play. You can access the Spanish broadcast on Huskers.com the Huskers app with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso & Hannah Bassham.

Weather: On Saturday, the temperature in Champaign is expected to be about 64 degrees and clear around kickoff and dropping only slightly through game’s end. (Check for updates as kickoff draws closer.)

TRIVIA

The biggest Husker blowout in this series occurred in 1986, a 59-14 rout powered by 543 yards, 470 of them on the ground by 12 different runners as the Huskers attempted to hold things down after leading 38-7 at halftime.

So why do I bring this up? While Keith Jones led all rushers with 168 yards on 16 carries that day, I couldn’t help but notice Ken Kaelin had 4 carries for 40 yards of his own.

Which begs the question - I know he’s not his father, but is Ken any relation to Husker QB commitment Daniel Kaelin? It doesn’t seem too common a surname and a brief internet search had a few people asking the question, but there were no responses.

If anyone who got this far reading has any idea, please let us know in the comments below

Nebraska Cornhuskers