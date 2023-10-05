Five Heart Podcast LIVE: Huskers at Illinois on Friday Night w/ Guest Brett Baker

Our beloved Huskers are on the road for a Friday night game in Champaign. They are winless in the last three attempts against the Illini. However, the last time they played Illinois in Champaign on a Friday night, Nebraska was victorious. It was 2017. It shouldn’t seem like so long ago.

So why do we have games on Friday night? What is Nebraska’s chance of winning? Who will stand out in the game?

Will we even answer these questions? It seems like we write them in this pre-show post but we never address them in the show.

We blame/thank the Chatterfields. You’re great!