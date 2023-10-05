Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Illinois

Last week was a rough one, but don’t you worry the Huskers are ready to right the ship.

Nebraska heads to Champaign tomorrow to face an Illinois team with and identical record and they’re going to leave the Illini faithful in tears.

Here are your five reasons why:

#1 RUN THE DAMN BALL

While last week did not look great for the Husker rushers. The Illinois defense is not quite the same. In fact, Nebraska still ranks #1 in the B1G in rushing offense and Illinois is last in the B1G in rushing defense.

This looks like a good match up for Heinrich Haarberg. He’ll be using his legs to get the Huskers ahead. Anthony Grant will be able to get out and get open this week as well.

Look for the Huskers to run the ball to a victory.

#2 DEFENSE

The Husker defense that we’ve seen most of the year did not really show up last week against Michigan. Sure, they are beat up and were facing the best team they’ve seen all year, but this week they are going to bounce back.

While Illinois passing game is it’s strength, the Nebraska defense is going to find ways to limit them. They will get to the quarterback and cause him to make mistakes. The defense will also limit the Illini rush.

We are going to see a solid defensive performance.

#3 TAKEAWAYS

While Nebraska’s track record with turnovers hasn’t been great this year. This is the game that the defense is going to put the Huskers on the plus side.

Illinois has also struggled with turnovers. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has had seven interceptions this year and only five touchdowns. Those numbers look good for the Husker secondary.

#4 PENALTIES

Illinois is last in the B1G with penalties per game. They average about seven penalties for 72 yards per game. The Fighting Illini are going to get penalties when it hurts the most and this will help the Huskers turn the knife and get the win.

#5 NEBRASKA IS GOING TO PROVE WHO THEY ARE

This is the chance for the new coaching staff and these players to prove who they are. They lost a bad game last week. Is that who they want to be? A team that gets down and stays down?

I don’t think it is.

We are going to see the Huskers come out stronger than we have seen all year. The team that we have been looking for is going to take the field on Friday and they aren’t going to look back.

As you can see, the Huskers are sure to win on Friday.

*Bonus reason- I cannot take the gloating of my husband if Illinois wins for the fourth year in a row. The Huskers just won’t do that to me. I know it.

