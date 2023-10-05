Thursday Flakes: Passports, Crying Babies and Fake Airplane Parts

Greetings from Atlanta. I’m finishing my last full week in the United States before heading back to Mexico. I had a pretty busy schedule starting with an outdoor conference in Boise, Idaho from Sept 24th-26th. I was supposed to hop on a flight to Omaha the evening after the conference finished but my flight was delayed.

Since the delay was 90 minutes and my layover in Vegas was 60 minutes, Southwest just automatically rebooked me on a flight out of Boise for the following morning instead of flying me to Vegas and getting it done there.

I didn’t mind this because I got to spend an extra night in Boise and took advantage by visiting Boise State University and checking out the famous blue ‘Smurf Turf’ for myself. I guess it doesn’t look as bad in person as it does on television.

As I mentioned before, I returned to Lincoln for the first time in seven years. I got to do a bunch of fun activities including attending a fun comedy show with Josh Wolf. And of course I hit up all my favorite spots in town like Honest Abe’s, Starlite Lounge, Barrymore’s, etc. It was also nice to hit the arcade and play all the classics. Now I’m in Atlanta for this weekend and I will be back in Mexico by this time next week.

Flakes

The Meat and Potatoes of the Nebraska Football Schedule has Arrived | Football | Corn Nation

Well that was a good ol’ fashioned ass whoopin that Michigan put on Nebraska wasn’t it? It’s a good thing that Nebraska has a shorter week to forget what the hell happened Saturday and focus on Illinois. The biggest problem Nebraska now possesses is getting back on track for bowl eligibility. Every week we sit here and say how terrible the B1G West looks, Nebraska included, so this game has to be a must win in my opinion if Nebraska wants to get to 6 wins.

THE 24 HOUR RULE: The Huskers Season Begins Now | Football | Corn Nation

When Matt Rhule was hired as coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, we knew in our gut a rebuild was coming. Rhule was not going to roll in and win 9-10 games on the power of spring and fall practice and conditioning. A .500 or slightly over record and a bowl game were likely going to be the pinnacle.

Week 7 Volleyball Preview - #2 Huskers Hit the Road to Michigan | Volleyball | Corn Nation

Another week, another road trip for the Huskers. This time to Michigan. They were tested last week in Indiana. For the first time this season, I actually thought we were going to lose a match because of how slow the team came out in the first set of both matches. The Huskers will travel to East Lansing to play Michigan State on Friday, October 6th at 6:00 pm CST and then will head to Ann Arbor to play Michigan on Saturday, October 7th at 7:30 p.m. CST.

Nebraska Focused on Cleaning Things up After Getting “Exposed a Little Bit” During First Big Ten Road Trip | Volleyball | Hail Varsity

“We became very undisciplined,” Cook said. “We talked about, especially Indiana, their setter really makes blockers uncomfortable because she’s very unorthodox. We talked about staying super disciplined and of course what do we do? We got super undisciplined. So that’s a flaw we’ve got to fix. These guys have to understand you have to stay in our system.”

Eleanor Dale Tabbed Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week | Women’s Soccer | Huskers.com

After recording her sixth and seventh braces of the season, senior Eleanor Dale earned her third Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor on Tuesday. Dale currently leads the country and conference in total goals (17) and game winners (6), while also leading the conference in shots (76), shots on goal (35) and points (36). Last week, she scored four finishes combined, including a game-winner in the Huskers’ 3-2 victory over Northwestern.

Huskers to Play at Least 10 Televised Games | Women’s Basketball | Huskers.com

The television appearances will come early and often for the Big Red, beginning with a Sunday, Nov. 19 clash with Creighton at Pinnacle Bank Arena that will be televised live by the Big Ten Network with a tip time set for 1 p.m. (CT). It is the first of at least eight regular-season games for the Huskers to be televised by BTN, and each of Nebraska’s first four televised home games during the stretch will come against 2023 NCAA Tournament qualifiers (Creighton, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois).

Shelley, Markowski Earn Preseason All-Big Ten Honors | Women’s Basketball | Huskers.com

Jaz Shelley and Alexis Markowski earned Preseason All-Big Ten recognition from both coaches and media when the conference announced its honors on Wednesday, October 4th. Nebraska joined Ohio State (Cotie McMahon, Jacy Sheldon) as the only school in the conference to place two players on the Preseason All-Big Ten teams.

Nebraska’s Umanmielen Already Making an Impact, Changing Positions | Football | Lincoln Journal Star

“We have some young players that are really, really going to be good players, and Princewill is one of them,” Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said. “He’s versatile, he’s explosive, so he’ll continue to find roles for us.”

From a ‘Micro Level,’ Nebraska Football Seeing Strides in Player Development | Football | Omaha World-Herald

“Sometimes when you look at it from 500 feet you’re like ‘Man, we don’t really have the results we want,’” Rhule said. “But then you look at it on a really granular, micro level, you have guys like Princewill that are really developing and getting better.” Rhule singled out the receivers, with freshman Jaidyn Doss — out since fall camp with a wrist injury — on track to make his college debut Friday. Jaylen Lloyd and Malachi Coleman have also appeared in multiple games. “They’re really talented and they’re going to be really good,” Rhule said.

Travel

AOG Fake Parts Scandal Involves American Airlines | Travel | Airways Magazine

“Through the work of internal audits as well as collaboration with our suppliers, we’ve identified the uncertified components on a small number of aircraft. Each were immediately taken out of service for replacement,” an airline spokesperson said. “We’ll continue working with our suppliers and coordinating closely with the FAA to ensure these parts are no longer in our supply or otherwise in use on our aircraft.”

Every State’s Best October Event | Travel | Travel Pulse

Continuing the recent run of excellent Oktoberfests on this list, the small town of Sydney will throw its 49th annual edition on October 6-8 featuring wiener dog races, car show, steins full of beer and vendors dishing out great grub. Junkstock returns to Sycamore Farms this year (October 1 & October 6-8), bringing the usual array of antique & vintage shopping opportunities and great food & drink.

Panama Separates Itself as a Sustainable Sanctuary | Travel | Travel Pulse

The tourist menu of this Central American country includes rainforests, volcanoes, beaches on the Caribbean and Pacific coasts, as well as a spectacular desert. The most popular destinations, besides the Old Town and the Canal zone, are the Baru Volcano National Park, Gamboa Rainforest, and Isla Coiba.

Best and Worse US Cities for Foodies | Travel | Travel Pulse

WalletHub recently compared more than 180 U.S. cities across as many as 28 key indicators of foodie-friendliness, including factors such as the cost of groceries, accessibility of high-quality restaurants and food festivals per capita. The indicators were separated into two categories, affordability (30 points) and diversity, accessibility and quality (70 points).

The Happiest Cities in the United States | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

WalletHub considered three key dimensions: emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community & environment. The former takes into account matters such as career well-being, physical health index, and share of adult depression. Work environment concerns commute time, financial anxiety, and unemployment rate. Community & environment looks at ideal weather, average leisure time, and safety among other things.

Do You Get Drunk Faster on a Plane? | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

“This theory is more about the effect of oxygen on our system, rather than the alcohol being more potent or your body having more difficulty with it,” Jo explains. “Whether or not you’re in an airplane, alcohol can disrupt the absorption of oxygen in the bloodstream. Therefore, being at a higher altitude, coupled with this effect on your blood oxygen, may make you feel more tipsy—think dizzy, light headed, or even nauseous.”

What Can You Do About Crying Babies on Planes? | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

“The one thing I just want to remind people of, because I see that they don’t realize this enough, is that it is so stressful for the parent,” said Florio. “If the child is crying, and you as a childless person sitting next to them are getting irritated by that, imagine how it’s making the parent feel. They’re usually aware that it is extremely annoying for everyone around them.”

Planning a Trip to Manaus and the Amazon | Travel | Lonely Planet

It’s almost impossible to understate the allure of the Amazon. The world’s largest rainforest enjoys myth-like travel status among curiosity seekers and adventurers – despite being one of the muggiest, wettest and notoriously difficult places to navigate on Earth.

Best Day Trips from Mexico City | Travel | Lonely Planet

Mexico City is conveniently located so day trips are easy and numerous, not to mention a fun way to learn more about this incredible region.

U.S. Virgin Islands to Charge Fee for Royal Caribbean Passengers Next Year | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The U.S. Virgin Islands will charge Royal Caribbean Group ships that dock in St. Thomas or St. Croix a new per-passenger fee in order to fund port improvements. The new fee, which is expected to go into effect on January 1, 2024, will charge each Royal Caribbean Group passenger a $5 Capital Cost Recovery Charge, according to the Virgin Islands Port Authority.

Passport Processing Times Are Down — How Long It Will Take to Renew | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Passport processing times are now two weeks faster with only 8 to 11 weeks required for routine service and five to seven weeks required for expedited service, according to the U.S. Department of State. That is an improvement from the summer when the documents were taking up to 13 weeks to process. The new processing times apply to passports that were received by the State Department on or after Oct. 2. The processing time calculation does not include mailing time.

Gilleleje: Denmark’s seaside town that saved Danish Jews | Travel | BBC

This October, a fishing town on the Danish Riviera remembers one of the greatest collective acts of resistance of World War Two: its role in the flight and escape of the Danish Jews.

Sancocho: A Panamanian Chicken and Vegetable Soup | Travel | BBC

Panama’s version of the ubiquitous Latin American soup is a nostalgic panacea of poultry and produce that is both restorative and celebratory.

Lady Elliot Island: A Paradise Island Where You Make a Pledge | Travel | BBC

On Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, tourists can play a role in an island’s epic regeneration story.

Flakes

Brave Man Directs Bold Bear

Don’t try this at home.