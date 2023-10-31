Week 9 Cobs: Dirty Hits, Fake Field Goals and Snowballs

It’s that time of week again...let’s grab some stuff at BUC-EE’s and return to enjoy another week of cob nominations.

Oklahoma

Just one more trip to Lawrence, Kansas before the move to the SEC...and whoops what happened Sooners? Their first lost to the Jayhawks since 1997!

TOUCHDOWN JAYHAWKS @KU_Football BACK ON TOP WITH UNDER A MINUTE LEFT pic.twitter.com/Uo0mmhHr20 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

What a journey!

After defeating Oklahoma for the first time since 1997, @KU_Football's field goal post had one destination after the game: Potter Lake



Follow along on its path from the field storm to ending up in the lake ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EcmsmkorAN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2023

Oregon State Special Teams

Why would you run this fake field goal play at the end of the half? It ended up proving costly as the Beavers lost by three points.

Oregon State ran this fake FG right before halftime pic.twitter.com/UAZ6cxAX1W — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 29, 2023

Colorado State Fans

Out of all the teams, you pick a service academy to throw snowballs at during the game. Really bad look for the fans and a cob nomination for them.

"Unsportsmanlike conduct on the Colorado State bench. Will the audience please refrain from throwing snowballs?" ‍♂️❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/qnJEHqtnd0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 29, 2023

California Student Protestors

A football field in the middle of a game isn’t the place to protest. Showing sympathy for a terrorist organization isn’t a good look either.

Colorado Defensive Back Shilo Sanders

Shilo could have easily bumped him to knock the receiver but he unnecessarily leaned in with his helmet and raised his arm to get a targeting call. Immediate ejection and automatic cob nomination.

Shilo Sanders was disqualified for targeting after this hit pic.twitter.com/1EJ7IOdKKs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2023

Charlotte Defensive Lineman Eyabi Okie-Anoma

Bad flop and nobody bought it this time.

Louisville Running Back Maurice Turner

This is exactly what NOT to do on the sidelines of a football game.

We have a tasty selection of cob nominations for Week 9 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 9? Oklahoma

Oregon State Special Teams

Colorado State Fans

California Student Protesters

Shilo Sanders

Eyabi Okie-Anoma

Maurice Turner vote view results 12% Oklahoma (11 votes)

8% Oregon State Special Teams (7 votes)

9% Colorado State Fans (8 votes)

31% California Student Protesters (27 votes)

33% Shilo Sanders (29 votes)

0% Eyabi Okie-Anoma (0 votes)

4% Maurice Turner (4 votes) 86 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Sneaky way to get an interception.

Found Waldo.

I’m not sure how no one recovered this fumble.

Oink Oink

Almost...

Perfect jump.

Grinding out wins...ONCE AGAINNNNN!!!!

Backflips