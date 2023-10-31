Week 9 Cobs: Dirty Hits, Fake Field Goals and Snowballs

It’s that time of week again...let’s grab some stuff at BUC-EE’s and return to enjoy another week of cob nominations.
October 28, 2023
Oklahoma
Just one more trip to Lawrence, Kansas before the move to the SEC...and whoops what happened Sooners? Their first lost to the Jayhawks since 1997!
TOUCHDOWN JAYHAWKS @KU_Football BACK ON TOP WITH UNDER A MINUTE LEFT pic.twitter.com/Uo0mmhHr20— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023
What a journey!
After defeating Oklahoma for the first time since 1997, @KU_Football's field goal post had one destination after the game: Potter Lake— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2023
Follow along on its path from the field storm to ending up in the lake ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EcmsmkorAN
Oregon State Special Teams
Why would you run this fake field goal play at the end of the half? It ended up proving costly as the Beavers lost by three points.
Oregon State ran this fake FG right before halftime pic.twitter.com/UAZ6cxAX1W— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 29, 2023
Colorado State Fans
Out of all the teams, you pick a service academy to throw snowballs at during the game. Really bad look for the fans and a cob nomination for them.
"Unsportsmanlike conduct on the Colorado State bench. Will the audience please refrain from throwing snowballs?" ♂️❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/qnJEHqtnd0— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 29, 2023
October 29, 2023
California Student Protestors
A football field in the middle of a game isn’t the place to protest. Showing sympathy for a terrorist organization isn’t a good look either.
October 28, 2023
Colorado Defensive Back Shilo Sanders
Shilo could have easily bumped him to knock the receiver but he unnecessarily leaned in with his helmet and raised his arm to get a targeting call. Immediate ejection and automatic cob nomination.
Shilo Sanders was disqualified for targeting after this hit pic.twitter.com/1EJ7IOdKKs— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2023
Charlotte Defensive Lineman Eyabi Okie-Anoma
Bad flop and nobody bought it this time.
October 28, 2023
Louisville Running Back Maurice Turner
This is exactly what NOT to do on the sidelines of a football game.
October 28, 2023
We have a tasty selection of cob nominations for Week 9 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 9?
-
12%
Oklahoma
-
8%
Oregon State Special Teams
-
9%
Colorado State Fans
-
31%
California Student Protesters
-
33%
Shilo Sanders
-
0%
Eyabi Okie-Anoma
-
4%
Maurice Turner
BONUS
Sneaky way to get an interception.
October 28, 2023
Found Waldo.
October 28, 2023
I’m not sure how no one recovered this fumble.
October 28, 2023
Oink Oink
October 28, 2023
Almost...
October 28, 2023
Perfect jump.
T.J. Harden went ⬆️@UCLAFootball pic.twitter.com/V4wo2sknI3— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2023
Grinding out wins...ONCE AGAINNNNN!!!!
October 29, 2023
Backflips
October 29, 2023
