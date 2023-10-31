 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 9 Cobs: Dirty Hits, Fake Field Goals and Snowballs

Don’t get pelted by this week’s cob nominations!

By Nathaniel Perlow
It’s that time of week again...let’s grab some stuff at BUC-EE’s and return to enjoy another week of cob nominations.

Oklahoma

Just one more trip to Lawrence, Kansas before the move to the SEC...and whoops what happened Sooners? Their first lost to the Jayhawks since 1997!

What a journey!

Oregon State Special Teams

Why would you run this fake field goal play at the end of the half? It ended up proving costly as the Beavers lost by three points.

Colorado State Fans

Out of all the teams, you pick a service academy to throw snowballs at during the game. Really bad look for the fans and a cob nomination for them.

California Student Protestors

A football field in the middle of a game isn’t the place to protest. Showing sympathy for a terrorist organization isn’t a good look either.

Colorado Defensive Back Shilo Sanders

Shilo could have easily bumped him to knock the receiver but he unnecessarily leaned in with his helmet and raised his arm to get a targeting call. Immediate ejection and automatic cob nomination.

Charlotte Defensive Lineman Eyabi Okie-Anoma

Bad flop and nobody bought it this time.

Louisville Running Back Maurice Turner

This is exactly what NOT to do on the sidelines of a football game.

We have a tasty selection of cob nominations for Week 9 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll

Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 9?

view results
  • 12%
    Oklahoma
    (11 votes)
  • 8%
    Oregon State Special Teams
    (7 votes)
  • 9%
    Colorado State Fans
    (8 votes)
  • 31%
    California Student Protesters
    (27 votes)
  • 33%
    Shilo Sanders
    (29 votes)
  • 0%
    Eyabi Okie-Anoma
    (0 votes)
  • 4%
    Maurice Turner
    (4 votes)
86 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Sneaky way to get an interception.

Found Waldo.

I’m not sure how no one recovered this fumble.

Oink Oink

Almost...

Perfect jump.

Grinding out wins...ONCE AGAINNNNN!!!!

Backflips

