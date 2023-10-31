Monday Night Therapy: Purdue Recap, And Here Comes Sparty!

Nebraska sits at 5-3. One more win to get a bowl bid - and the game this week is against the 2-6 Michigan State Spartans. Sparty is currently on a six-game losing streak, and things don’t look they’re going to get any better with Nebraska, Ohio State, Indiana and Penn State left on the schedule.
Our beloved Huskers just finished a win over Purdue; an ugly, ugly win, but a win nonetheless.
Todd and I discussed... well, honestly, not that much Michigan State talk.
We spent much of the time discussing:
- Jeff Sims at quarterback
- How the offense is doing under Marcus Satterfield
- The fact that Bryce Benhart is doing very well because nobody ever talks about him
- Iowa and Brian Ferentz and Kirk Ferentz
- Michigan and their sign-stealing fiasco.
I also did this video yesterday:
I talked about Brian Ferentz not being brought back next year while I unboxed a bunch of fresh merchandise!
