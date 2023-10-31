Monday Night Therapy: Purdue Recap, And Here Comes Sparty!

Nebraska sits at 5-3. One more win to get a bowl bid - and the game this week is against the 2-6 Michigan State Spartans. Sparty is currently on a six-game losing streak, and things don’t look they’re going to get any better with Nebraska, Ohio State, Indiana and Penn State left on the schedule.

Our beloved Huskers just finished a win over Purdue; an ugly, ugly win, but a win nonetheless.

Todd and I discussed... well, honestly, not that much Michigan State talk.

We spent much of the time discussing:

Jeff Sims at quarterback

How the offense is doing under Marcus Satterfield

The fact that Bryce Benhart is doing very well because nobody ever talks about him

Iowa and Brian Ferentz and Kirk Ferentz

Michigan and their sign-stealing fiasco.

I also did this video yesterday:

I talked about Brian Ferentz not being brought back next year while I unboxed a bunch of fresh merchandise!