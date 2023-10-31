Halloween Flakes: Another Award For Reilly and a Lexi Rodriguez Trading Card

Happy Halloween!

Do you like to dress up? I always dress up for school, but we don’t do family costumes.

This year our 3rd grade team is going as idioms. I’m “a piece of cake”.

At first my kids wanted to be Lemmy and Larry Bowser, so I was all game as being Princess Peach or Toadette or something, but then they changed their minds. We now have a pizza and an inflatable skeleton dinosaur. Which, if you haven’t seen one of the those people in an inflatable costume run, it is best thing ever.

Have a Happy Halloween.

Nebraska

Bergen Reilly earns her 5th B1G award of the year.

Reilly Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Dale Named College Soccer News Player of the Week - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Stukenholtz: The Approach That Changed Husker Football | KLIN - News/Talk 1400

A Lexi Rodriguez trading card anyone? I’m in!

How Panini, Lexi Rodriguez joined forces for trading card

Elsewhere

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz won't return in 2024 - ESPN

World Cup winner Lionel Messi wins 8th Ballon d'Or - NBC Sports

Former NHL player Adam Johnson dies after a skate cut his neck during a game : NPR

College Football Power Rankings: Georgia, Ohio State jump Michigan for top two spots entering crucial stretch - CBSSports.com

Halloweeny

I love a good lawn display.

Experience the magic of Halloween at this spine-chilling family display in Central Austin | KEYE

