Huskers in the NFL Week 8

Another week of the NFL season and our former Huskers were at it again. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their Week 8 games.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Thursday night Lavonte David led the Bucs with 14 tackles with a single tackle for loss.

Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Always a good idea to feed #Buccaneers rookie WR Trey Palmer. We hope to see him more involved tonight!



The #Nebraska product was our WR9 in the draft



pic.twitter.com/sKopP1Vfvb — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) October 27, 2023

For the first time all season, Trey Palmer logged more than 80% of the Bucs offensive snaps. As a result, Palmer was targeted six times against the Bills making three catches for 22 total yards.

Dicaprio Bootle, Carolina Panthers

Playing on special teams Bootle was able to make a single tackle on an early first quarter punt.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

Maliek Collins with another SACK!! pic.twitter.com/uEohqSDryE — Glenn Harris (@glenn__harris) October 29, 2023

Collins was a menace against the Panthers as he finished with two sacks and added another three quarterback hurries. Throw in a tackle for loss and a huge tackle at the goaline to prevent a touchdown and this may have been one of Collins best games of his career.

Khalil Davis, Houston Texans

Maliek Collins wasn’t the only former Husker defensive tackle showing out on Sunday for the Texans. Davis saw an increase in snaps due to Sheldon Rankins being out and made the most of it, finishing with a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Ochaun Mathis, Los Angeles Rams

Playing only seven defensive snaps it was hard for Mathis to get going against the Cowboys. He did finish with a single tackle, hustling down the field to tackle CeeDee Lamb after a catch.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

It was a quiet day for Toure who had only four offensive snaps and didn’t get a single ball thrown his way.

Luke Gifford, Tennessee Titans

After being inactive last week, Gifford was back for the Titans playing in 83% of their special teams snaps. Unfortunately Gifford wasn’t able to make any tackles.

Nick Gates, Washington Commanders

After some early struggles Nick Gates was benched from the starting lineup. Gates was reduced to a reserve role and only played four special teams snaps as a part of the field goal and extra point units.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Against the Washington Commanders Stoll played 23 snaps but was used exclusively as a run blocker in the Eagles rushing attack.

Ben Stille, Arizona Cardinals

Not only was Stille promoted to the active roster, he was credited with his first career sack.

Randy Gregory, San Francisco 49ers

In his limited snaps we only saw Randy Gregory credited with a single pressure in their loss to the Bengals.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

Taylor-Britt was a menace against the 49ers finishing third in the team in tackles with 6.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Playing only on special teams, Jaimes saw action only on field goal and extra point duty.