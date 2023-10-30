Opening Odds: Nebraska vs Michigan State And Other Big Ten Teams in Week 10

Nebraska has moved to 5-3 on the year. One more win and our beloved Huskers are bowl eligible.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is 3-point favorite over Michigan State. The OU is 34.5. We are approaching Iowa territory.

Resign yourself to another offensively ugly slugfest that will come down to who makes the fewer turnovers.

BIG TEN WEST - Nebraska needs Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin to lose. The more losing they do, the better chance we have of winning the last West division title available.

Big Ten Teams In Week 10

Penn State is favored by 10.5 over- Maryland. The OU is 50.

Wisconsin is favored by 9.5 over Indiana. The OU is 44.5. At some point, Tom Allen has to get fired.

Ohio State - Rutgers - No line.

Iowa is favored by 4.5 over Northwestern. The OU is 31. EGAD!

Illinois is a 2.5-point UNDERDOG to Minnesota. The OU is 41.5.

Purdue is a 32-point UNDERDOG to Michigan. The OU is 48.5. I hope the Boilermakers are changing their signs, but I doubt it makes that huge a difference.

Other Games

Texas is a 4-point favorite over Kansas State. The OU is 51.5. That spread is a lot less than I would have guessed - maybe because I’m still accustomed to KSU as a lousy team?

Ole Miss is a 3.5-point favorite over Texas A&M. The OU is 63.5. I’d love to see the Aggies lose for the meltdown.

Notre Dame is favored by 2.5 points over Clemson. The OU is 45.5

Oklahoma is favored by only 6 points over Oklahoma State. The OU is 62. One more shot before the Sooners leave for the SEC. What a weird world we live in.

Washington is only favored by 3.5 over USC. The OU is 76.5. This sounds weird to me. The spread, not the OU.

What do you guys think of the odds on these games?

