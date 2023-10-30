BOOM! Texas DE/LB Jaxon Lee is N!

Great news from our new recruiting pipeline state!

Nebraska landed the commitment of 3 star defensive end Jaxon Lee Sunday evening. Jaxon plays at Lone Star High in Frisco, Texas, a school that has churned out a lot of football players. He spent his first three years at Plano High in Plano, Texas, where he also played basketball.

Upon watching Jaxon's film of thoroughly, I have some immediate thoughts...

- Jaxon Lee looks smaller than 6’3 225. I'm not the best judge of size but he doesn't seem to be that big on first glance.

- His highlights are only him coming off the edge. I would have loved to see some more film of him in coverage. Because of his size, I think he is more suited to be an off-ball LB here.

- Jaxon possesses good closing speed & agility. I'm not sure if the listed 4.47 40 is accurate but he’s definitely got athleticism in spades.

- Jaxon also plays basketball. I love multisport athletes,

Watching Jaxon's film, he’s darn near the same exact player as Willis McGahee IV. Tony White's defense has shown us this year that they will get excellent use out of all the hybrid players they recruit. I am excited to see how Jaxon develops in Lincoln & see him making plays for our fabled Blackshirts.

Jaxon held FBS offers from Nebraska, Memphis, North Texas, and Tulsa. He also reports a Texas Tech offer but as of press time it is unsure whether that was a scholarship or walk-on offer.

Welcome to Nebraska, Jaxon! Go Big Red!