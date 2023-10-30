Monday Flakes: A Glorious Weekend for Husker Sports

The first snow fell on the ranch this weekend. It must have been a good omen as it was a perfect football weekend for me. I do not take those for granted.

I am especially excited to see signs of progress for the Huskers. We’ve waited for this multi-decade rebuild to stop being a rebuild and turn into progress. Matt Rhule seems to have unlocked that new level. There is a long way to go and I’m not predicting any championships, but I do like what I’m seeing.

Frosted Flakes

Husker Dan: Five Down, One to Go - All Huskers

Nebraska needs just one more win to become bowl eligible

WBB: Newcomers Shine In Exhibition Win - University of Nebraska

Newcomers Natalie Potts and Darian White produced impressive Pinnacle Bank Arena debuts to lead the Nebraska women's basketball team to an 83-47 exhibition victory over Dakota Wesleyan on Sunday.

Another Nebraska Volleyball Sweep, Rutgers Falls Victim to the Big Red Machine - Corn Nation

Nebraska dominates at the net in impressive fashion.

They also swept Maryland (see video below)

Report Card: Huskers 31, Purdue Boilermakers 14 - Corn Nation

I admit it...I predicted a Husker loss today. I didn’t have a lot of faith in the Nebraska offense after last week, especially considering the loss of three offensive linemen plus receiver Billy...

Nebraska beats Purdue 31-14 for first 3-game win streak since 2016 | AP News

Heinrich Haarberg threw two touchdown passes, Quinton Newsome ran back a blocked field goal 68 yards for a score, and Nebraska turned in another stout defensive performance in a 31-14 victory over Purdue.

Street named in honor of Gale Sayers close to where he played as a kid

Three words can’t begin to say it all about the playing career and life of Gale Sayers, though he was famous for describing his play on the football field succinctly.

MAIER: Nebraska’s most complete win yet testament to Rhule’s coaching process | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

A decade-old losing mindset has been expunged from Nebraska’s locker room.

#19 NU soccer advances to semis with 3-2 victory

Eleanor Dale’s 10th brace of the season powered the #19 Nebraska soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon in front of 1,227 fans at Hibner Stadium.

Ossi Ties Air Rifle Record Against No. 1 WVU - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The No. 3 Nebraska rifle team fell to the Mountaineers by a score of 4,732-4,722. NU’s score is the fourth highest in school history.

Nebrasketball 84 Doane 53 - A Win With A Possible Cost To Keisei Tominaga - Corn Nation

The question is, how bad is the injury

Sports!

For so many historic MLB moments, Dusty Baker was there - ESPN

From Hank Aaron’s 715th homer to the Bartman Game and beyond, we marvel at how much Dusty experienced in his more than a half-century in baseball.

American hockey player Adam Johnson dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England - ABC News

American hockey player Adam Johnson has died after a “freak accident” during a game in England on Saturday, according to his team

This is awful. His family will be on my mind for a while.

As Users Abandon X, Sports Twitter Endures - The New York Times

Many users have migrated to other platforms since Elon Musk bought Twitter, but sports fans still find it indispensable.

JACKRABBIT STATE: SDSU dismantles USD for second straight season

#1 Jacks roll to 37-3 win at #4 Coyotes

Oh hey...how did this FCS article get in here?? :)

The LeBron James Maintenance Era Is Here - The Ringer

When the Lakers star turns it on, he still looks like the King. But Los Angeles can no longer afford to ask the NBA’s oldest active player to put on his crown every night.

Then There’s This

A Sculpture Gifted to Couple Who Gave Him Shelter During a Storm 68 Years Ago Sells for $100,000

The piece also came with drawings and plans for the piece, along with letters and cards sent to the Richards by the artist over the years.

We've been loving and adoring Vegemite for 100 years - ABC News

No matter if you're a Happy Little Vegemite, or love to test the salty sweetness on your foreign friends, the condiment has a place in all our pantries (or fridge if you're one of those) and in our hearts.

I thing “loving and adoring” are rather strong words for this particular product...

Watch This Guy Work, and You’ll Finally Understand the TikTok Era | WIRED

https://www.wired.com/story/tiktok-talent-factory-ursus-magana-creator-economy/?src=longreads

The Weekly Dump

Compostable Dog Poop Bags Aren't Really That Compostable | TIME

Some of the best selling pet waste bags on Amazon are compostable. In the U.S., dog poop usually isn't. So why do we buy them?

The poop news was a bit “soft” this week.

Have a great Monday Corn Nation!