Nebraska Men’s Basketball TV Schedule for 2023-24

Yes, we are on Peacock

By Patrick L Gerhart
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Today the Big Ten Conference announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball tv schedule. Since you are here, we assume you would like to know the lineup for the Huskers this upcoming season.

(H) is a home game.

(A) is an away game.

All times are central.

A total of nineteen games will be made available on BTN. Those include:

  • Rider (H) on November 13th - 7:00pm
  • Duquesne (H) on November 22nd - 7:00pm
  • Minnesota (A) on December 6th - 8:00pm
  • Michigan State (H) on December 10th - 5:30pm
  • Indiana (H) on January 3rd - 8:00pm
  • Wisconsin (A) on January 6th - 1:15pm
  • Iowa (A) on January 12th - 8:00pm
  • Rutgers (A) on January 17th - 6:00pm
  • Northwestern (H) on January 20th - 1:15pm
  • Maryland (A) on January 27th - 11:00am
  • Wisconsin (H) on February 1st - 7:30pm
  • Illinois (A) on February 4th - 5:30pm
  • Northwestern (A) on February 7th - 8:00pm
  • Michigan (H) on February 10th - 5:30pm
  • Penn State (H) on February 17th - 11:00am
  • Indiana (A) on February 21st - 7:30pm
  • Minnesota (H) on February 25th - 5:30pm
  • Rutgers (H) on March 3rd - 5:30pm
  • Michigan (A) on March 10th - 11:00am

Two games will be on FS1:

  • Creighton (H) on December 3rd - 3:00pm
  • Ohio State (A) game February 29th - 5:30pm

Three games will be on the Peacock streaming platform:

  • Oregon State (Sioux Falls, SD) on November 18th - 3:00pm
  • Purdue (H) on January 9th - 8:00pm
  • Ohio State (H) on January 23rd.

Seven of the games will be on B1G+:

  • Doane (H) (Exhibition) on October 9th - 5:00pm
  • Lindenwood (H) on November 6th - 7:00pm
  • Florida A&M (H) on November 9th - 7:00pm
  • Stony Brook (H) on November 15th - 7:00pm
  • Cal State Fullerton (H) on November 26th - 1:00pm
  • North Dakota on December (H) 20 - 6:30pm
  • South Carolina State (H) on December 29th - 6:30pm

Finally, the matchup against Kansas State (A) will be on Big 12 Now (ESPN+) on Sunday, December 17th at 2:00pm

