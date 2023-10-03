Week 5 Cobs: Blown Leads, Lights Out and Milking the Clock

It’s that time of week again! Let’s milk the clock as I squeeze out these week’s cob nominations.
The Beavs are milking the clock! pic.twitter.com/r7zavPiAzx— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 30, 2023
October 3, 2023
The Allegory of Femininity, by Marco Liberi, second half of the 17th century, via @nocontextcfb https://t.co/t9hwtcE9rt pic.twitter.com/RG8GPcTY7u— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) September 30, 2023
Central Florida
UCF was cruising with a 35-7 lead against Baylor in the 4th quarter. Then it all fell apart for the Golden Knight. Baylor stormed back in the 4th quarter and took a 36-35 lead late in the game. This was the largest comeback in school history for the Bears.
TO TAKE THE LEAD... IT'S GOOD! @BUFootball pic.twitter.com/dFKJKKftMv— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023
Georgia Tech
The Yellow Jackets looked to be well on their way to another with as they took 14-0 lead halfway through the 1st quarter against Bowling Green. They were 21-point favorites after all. Then the tables completely turned and the Falcons scored 38 unanswered points on their way to a big 38-27 win in Atlanta. Embarrassing loss for Georgia Tech after such a strong start. This is how Bowling Green took the lead in this game. What a catch!
Bowling Green's Finn Hogan with an INCREDIBLE one-handed catch! pic.twitter.com/G31IL0pkb9— The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 30, 2023
North Dakota State
The FCS’s #2 Bison hosted the Coyotes for their homecoming game (typically a guarantee win) and they lost 24-19. What’s going on in Fargo?
Looking back on @SDCoyotes's win #FCS pic.twitter.com/0q4pCgE4YX— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) October 1, 2023
Coastal Carolina Defense
How was this pass not picked off? The Chanticleers ended up losing to Georgia Southern 38-28.
October 1, 2023
UAB Head Coach Trent Dilfer
Probably not the best look to be yelling at another one of your coaches like that.
September 30, 2023
Ole Miss Defensive Tackle Zxavian Harris
Really stupid punch thrown that could have cost his team the game.
October 1, 2023
Fresno State Lights Crew
Lights go out in the middle of a night game at the stadium. Good thing the Nevada player didn’t try returning the kick.
The RUR ROH by the commentator is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/t5GXrOBaI0— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 1, 2023
October 1, 2023
We have a milky selection of cob nominations for Week 5 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 5?
-
24%
Central Florida
-
3%
Georgia Tech
-
6%
North Dakota State
-
3%
Coastal Carolina Defense
-
34%
Trent Dilfer
-
12%
Zxavian Harris
-
15%
Fresno State Lights Crew
BONUS
Well that’s one way to celebrate a win.
October 2, 2023
Another interesting way to celebrate.
October 1, 2023
What a wild finish! Utah State blocks the extra point attempt to seal a win against Connecticut.
IKE LARSEN! THAT IS ALL!!— USU Football (@USUFootball) September 30, 2023
⚡️@IkeLarsen19 pic.twitter.com/gwI1xuxJwc
Appalachian State with the walk-off field goal for the win!
What a kick! Michael Hughes drills a career-long 54-yarder — App State's longest FG since 2000 — and the Mountaineers are 1-0 in the Sun Belt! pic.twitter.com/k77aAsvNaW— App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 1, 2023
Beautiful fake punt by South Carolina in Neyland!
Beautiful https://t.co/dPkoFH0Hr8 pic.twitter.com/WX90L46dTk— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 1, 2023
Ole Miss laying the boom!
OOOF pic.twitter.com/SS8z0SfPeK— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 30, 2023
Conversion on the Way to Damascus, by Caravaggio, 1600-01, by @OleMissPix pic.twitter.com/Agm8CHgpLx— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) October 1, 2023
He somehow stayed up and kept going!
Going, going, GONE! @MalikSherrod with the TD! @FresnoStateFB pic.twitter.com/ka7wu7NzMr— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2023
Sounds like a good breakfast to me.
September 30, 2023
The SEC and their fake injuries
OUCH pic.twitter.com/NIyWp7toOY— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 1, 2023
hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/p0vY0daDWP— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 30, 2023
Isn’t college football wonderful?!
As called by @CShieldsRadio & heard on the @varsity app, one of the weirdest plays you'll see today or this season: pic.twitter.com/p8hVyiECUs— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 1, 2023
Loading comments...