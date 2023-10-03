Week 5 Cobs: Blown Leads, Lights Out and Milking the Clock

It’s that time of week again! Let’s milk the clock as I squeeze out these week’s cob nominations.

The Beavs are milking the clock! pic.twitter.com/r7zavPiAzx — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 30, 2023

The Allegory of Femininity, by Marco Liberi, second half of the 17th century, via @nocontextcfb https://t.co/t9hwtcE9rt pic.twitter.com/RG8GPcTY7u — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) September 30, 2023

Central Florida

UCF was cruising with a 35-7 lead against Baylor in the 4th quarter. Then it all fell apart for the Golden Knight. Baylor stormed back in the 4th quarter and took a 36-35 lead late in the game. This was the largest comeback in school history for the Bears.

Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets looked to be well on their way to another with as they took 14-0 lead halfway through the 1st quarter against Bowling Green. They were 21-point favorites after all. Then the tables completely turned and the Falcons scored 38 unanswered points on their way to a big 38-27 win in Atlanta. Embarrassing loss for Georgia Tech after such a strong start. This is how Bowling Green took the lead in this game. What a catch!

Bowling Green's Finn Hogan with an INCREDIBLE one-handed catch! pic.twitter.com/G31IL0pkb9 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 30, 2023

North Dakota State

The FCS’s #2 Bison hosted the Coyotes for their homecoming game (typically a guarantee win) and they lost 24-19. What’s going on in Fargo?

Coastal Carolina Defense

How was this pass not picked off? The Chanticleers ended up losing to Georgia Southern 38-28.

UAB Head Coach Trent Dilfer

Probably not the best look to be yelling at another one of your coaches like that.

Ole Miss Defensive Tackle Zxavian Harris

Really stupid punch thrown that could have cost his team the game.

Fresno State Lights Crew

Lights go out in the middle of a night game at the stadium. Good thing the Nevada player didn’t try returning the kick.

The RUR ROH by the commentator is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/t5GXrOBaI0 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 1, 2023

We have a milky selection of cob nominations for Week 5 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 5? Central Florida

Georgia Tech

North Dakota State

Coastal Carolina Defense

Trent Dilfer

Zxavian Harris

Fresno State Lights Crew vote view results 24% Central Florida (14 votes)

3% Georgia Tech (2 votes)

6% North Dakota State (4 votes)

3% Coastal Carolina Defense (2 votes)

34% Trent Dilfer (20 votes)

12% Zxavian Harris (7 votes)

15% Fresno State Lights Crew (9 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

BONUS

Well that’s one way to celebrate a win.

Another interesting way to celebrate.

What a wild finish! Utah State blocks the extra point attempt to seal a win against Connecticut.

Appalachian State with the walk-off field goal for the win!

What a kick! Michael Hughes drills a career-long 54-yarder — App State's longest FG since 2000 — and the Mountaineers are 1-0 in the Sun Belt! pic.twitter.com/k77aAsvNaW — App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 1, 2023

Beautiful fake punt by South Carolina in Neyland!

Ole Miss laying the boom!

OOOF pic.twitter.com/SS8z0SfPeK — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 30, 2023

Conversion on the Way to Damascus, by Caravaggio, 1600-01, by @OleMissPix pic.twitter.com/Agm8CHgpLx — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) October 1, 2023

He somehow stayed up and kept going!

Sounds like a good breakfast to me.

The SEC and their fake injuries

OUCH pic.twitter.com/NIyWp7toOY — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) October 1, 2023

hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/p0vY0daDWP — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 30, 2023

Isn’t college football wonderful?!