Corn Nation Over Reaction: Michigan Was Flat Out Better

It wasn’t meant to be.

Nebraska wasn’t so much upended by #2 Michigan on Saturday as they were simply beaten soundly.

In this episode of Corn Nation Over Reaction, Hoss states that Michigan is where Nebraska can be. But these changes take time and patience. Jim Harbaugh is in his ninth year at Michigan, and it took to his seventh year to beat Ohio State. And in Ann Arbor, you can go 11-1 and be considered a failure if that loss is to OSU.

Hoss says that Marcus Satterfield’s logic, scheme, and gameplan offensively is sound. But at this point, it’s not about the X’s and O’s, but rather the Jimmy’s and Joe’s.

The guys lament the loss a little bit. Heinrich Haarberg could adjust his release point some, as that might help minimize the passes batted down (or up for grabs) at the line of scrimmage.

However, the guys realize that there won’t be a large disparity in talent anywhere else on the schedule. It’s time to bounce back and rally and make a run into positive territory towards bowl eligibility.