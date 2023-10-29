Nebraska 84 Doane 53 - A Win With A Possible Cost To Keisei Tominaga

Nebraska had an exhibition game in Lincoln on Sunday night. While they won, the team took a hit on the injury front that we will know better in the upcoming days.

During the first half of play Keisi Tominaga bumped into a Doane player during a fast break. Keisi fell and twisted his angle in the process. He limped off the court and was not back on the remainder of the game. He played a total of eight minutes and had two points.

According to head coach Fred Hoiberg Keisei has a swollen ankle and they will reassess the situation over the next week. The Huskers will need him healthy soo with the regular season starting up in just eight days.

Or, will they?

Nebraska has one of their softest non conference schedules in years. Possibly giving time to Tominaga to heal up before the real competition comes into focus. Before the Big Ten slate comes into focus.

Outside of that unsettling turn of events, the Huskers cruised to an expected win over the Tigers. The biggest eyeopener was the play of Freshman Eli Rice who had a total of eighteen points.

I will note, this was a game for Eli to show us his talents. Only six total scholarship players hit the court tonight. Juwan Gary, Blaise Keita, Rienk Mast, Josiah Allick, and Matar Diop were all out for this game. The loss of Keisei brought that number down to five. Most of the players tonight will most likely not see much action as the season moves along so it was a good opportunity for them to get their legs underneith them.

Behind Eli, C.J. Wilcher had 15 points, 5 rebounds, and one assist on the night. Sam Hoiberg matched C.J.’s points while adding 3 rebounds and 3 assists himself along with four steals. Also of note was Brice Williams who had 10 points, 11 rebounds, and one assist for the Huskers.

The Huskers shot 53% from the floor and totaled sixteen turnovers on the Tigers.

Nebraska returns to Pinnacle Bank arena on Monday, November 6th at 7pm to take on Lindenwood in the first regular season game of the year.