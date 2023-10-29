The Doane Exhibition Preview & Game Thread

Date: Sunday, October 29th

Time: 5:00pm CST

TV: None

Streaming: B1G+

Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app. The pregame show begins an hour before tipoff.

Location: Lincoln, NE

2022/23 Record: 11-17 (8-12 Great Plains Athletic Conference)

Coach: Ian McKeithen (7th Season)

Preview:

Doane is coming off of a 11-17 season and nineth place finish in the GPAC last year.

They started this season off with a dominating 104-38 win over Union College on Thursday night.

Nebraska most recent history with Doane took place on December 17th, 2020. This was a replacement game for the Huskers as they needed to replace Florida A&M on the schedule. The Huskers won 110-64 that day.

The Tigers were picked to finish seventh out of eleven teams in the 2023/24 Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason poll. The Tigers are led by junior Brady Timm, who averaged 20.3 ppg to earn first-team All-GPAC honors in 2022-23.

Believe it or not, there is a connection between the two head coaches tonight. Doane head coach Ian McKeithen was a basketball operations intern with the Timberwolves in 2007-08 while NU Head Coach Fred Hoiberg was assistant general manager.

This is an exhibition game. Sit back and enjoy it before the real fun begins.